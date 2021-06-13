Lancaster calendar: Coming events

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lancaster:

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Men’s Group Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 44845 Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA

Men’s Group is an informal discussion group for gay, bi, transgender men and their allies. We talk about whatever is on anyone’s mind. Come to listen, share, or both. Contact...

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman LC Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills --Lancaster Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Lancaster Gun Show Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Gun Show will feature shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives,Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol & rifle magazines, military surplus...