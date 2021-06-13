Cancel
Lancaster, CA

Lancaster calendar: Coming events

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 8 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lancaster:

November 2021 Treasured Twice Public Pre-Sale Passes

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 2551 W. Avenue H, Lancaster, CA 93534

This ticket will gain access to Treasured Twice NOVEMBER 2021 Pre-sale. 1 adult per ticket 2 tickets/family. November 1th, 2021, 7 pm entry.

Men’s Group

Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 44845 Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA

Men’s Group is an informal discussion group for gay, bi, transgender men and their allies. We talk about whatever is on anyone’s mind. Come to listen, share, or both. Contact...

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman LC

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills --Lancaster

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Lancaster, CA 93534

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Lancaster Gun Show

Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 2551 W Avenue H, Lancaster, CA

Lancaster Gun Show will feature shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, knives,Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â shooting supplies, ammunition, reloading equipment, gun cases, pistol & rifle magazines, military surplus...

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

