Salinas events coming soon

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salinas area:

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Laguna Seca, CA. Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Participants will be placed into teams as pit crew members, being assigned specific roles and duties by the team owners. This event comes at no cost to the participant. This is a hands-on event...

Hartnell College Admissions & Records 15-Minute Appointment Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901

Admissions & Records services are available to students by appointment.

MONTEREY SPARTAN TRAIL 50K, HALF MARATHON AND 10K Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 Monterey-Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, CA

Race in just 6 miles from downtown Salinas. This course is filled with stunning views of Northern California. Come for some of the best known obstacle challenges out there and an epic atmosphere.

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Salinas, CA Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 328B Main St, Salinas, CA

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Salinas, CA | ProLearnHut Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

DESCRIPTION KEY FEATURES * 32 HOURS OF INSTRUCTOR-LED CLASSROOM COACHING * 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE* * PMBOK® GUIDE SIXTH EDITION BASED MOSTLY COACHING * PMP® MOCK EXAMS AND MOCK COMES * GROUP...