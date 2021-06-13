Salinas events coming soon
(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Salinas area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA
Participants will be placed into teams as pit crew members, being assigned specific roles and duties by the team owners. This event comes at no cost to the participant. This is a hands-on event...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:15 AM
Address: 411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901
Admissions & Records services are available to students by appointment.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 501 Monterey-Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, CA
Race in just 6 miles from downtown Salinas. This course is filled with stunning views of Northern California. Come for some of the best known obstacle challenges out there and an epic atmosphere.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 328B Main St, Salinas, CA
Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
DESCRIPTION KEY FEATURES * 32 HOURS OF INSTRUCTOR-LED CLASSROOM COACHING * 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE* * PMBOK® GUIDE SIXTH EDITION BASED MOSTLY COACHING * PMP® MOCK EXAMS AND MOCK COMES * GROUP...