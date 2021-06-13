Cancel
Salinas, CA

Salinas events coming soon

Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 8 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salinas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wfqvb_0aT3FWKb00

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Laguna Seca, CA.

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy, Salinas, CA

Participants will be placed into teams as pit crew members, being assigned specific roles and duties by the team owners. This event comes at no cost to the participant. This is a hands-on event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R45vt_0aT3FWKb00

Hartnell College Admissions & Records 15-Minute Appointment

Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 411 Central Avenue, Salinas, CA 93901

Admissions & Records services are available to students by appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fDdx_0aT3FWKb00

MONTEREY SPARTAN TRAIL 50K, HALF MARATHON AND 10K

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 Monterey-Salinas Highway 68, Salinas, CA

Race in just 6 miles from downtown Salinas. This course is filled with stunning views of Northern California. Come for some of the best known obstacle challenges out there and an epic atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2db4cI_0aT3FWKb00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt 4 days Classroom Training in Salinas, CA

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 328B Main St, Salinas, CA

Simplykart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bw5Jq_0aT3FWKb00

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Salinas, CA | ProLearnHut

Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

DESCRIPTION KEY FEATURES * 32 HOURS OF INSTRUCTOR-LED CLASSROOM COACHING * 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE* * PMBOK® GUIDE SIXTH EDITION BASED MOSTLY COACHING * PMP® MOCK EXAMS AND MOCK COMES * GROUP...

Salinas, CA
174
Followers
222
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

Your Salinas lifestyle news

(SALINAS, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

These houses are for sale in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Salinas News Alert

These condos are for sale in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Salinas condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.