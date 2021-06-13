Evansville events coming up
(EVANSVILLE, IN) Evansville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Evansville area:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 9800 Middle Mt Vernon Rd, Evansville, IN
Come on a Wilderness Escape, where kids caravan with Moses & the Israelites and learn how God guides and provides.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Address: 6800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN
The Tri State Championship youth baseball tournament will be held on June 11 - 13, 2021 in Evansville, IN. Click for maps and more info.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Address: 524 Main Street, Evansville, IN 47708
Comedy night w Andy Imlay featuring Kris Izzi with John Smothers.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 4615 Oak Hill Rd, Evansville, IN
Join us for Sunday Worship Service! There are three service times: 8 a.m. - Traditional Worship 9:30 a.m. - Contemporary Worship (Also streamed live online) 11 a.m. - Contemporary Worship...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Description:INSTRUCTOR: Brooke DURATION: 60 minutes Hatha yoga is a potent alignment-oriented practice that emphasizes the forms and actions within yoga postures. Traditional poses (asanas) are...