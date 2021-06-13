Cancel
Evansville, IN

Evansville events coming up

Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 8 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Evansville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Evansville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mv7iI_0aT3FVRs00

Wilderness Escape VBS

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 9800 Middle Mt Vernon Rd, Evansville, IN

Come on a Wilderness Escape, where kids caravan with Moses & the Israelites and learn how God guides and provides.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107bp1_0aT3FVRs00

Tri-State Championship

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 6800 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN

The Tri State Championship youth baseball tournament will be held on June 11 - 13, 2021 in Evansville, IN. Click for maps and more info.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B33yo_0aT3FVRs00

Comedy Night w Andy Imlay

Evansville, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Evansville, IN 47708

Comedy night w Andy Imlay featuring Kris Izzi with John Smothers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4NQw_0aT3FVRs00

Sunday Worship

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 4615 Oak Hill Rd, Evansville, IN

Join us for Sunday Worship Service! There are three service times: 8 a.m. - Traditional Worship 9:30 a.m. - Contemporary Worship (Also streamed live online) 11 a.m. - Contemporary Worship...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vFme_0aT3FVRs00

YOGA

Evansville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Description:INSTRUCTOR: Brooke DURATION: 60 minutes Hatha yoga is a potent alignment-oriented practice that emphasizes the forms and actions within yoga postures. Traditional poses (asanas) are...

Learn More
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

