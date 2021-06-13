Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
 8 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Wilmington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:

Open Mic Mondays

Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1610 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Monday Nearly Anything Goes Comedy & Music Open Mic Live at Barzarre (formerly Juggling Gypsy) 6:30PM/Free

Peace Love & Wubz III

Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1109 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We are proud to present the third "Peace Love & Wubz"!! Join us for an evening filled with good food, live art and all sorts of EDM!

One- Time Class

Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We have your weekend plan already figured out for you

Edward Teach & Floriana Beer Pairing Event

Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 604 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Edward Teach Brewing and Floriana join forces for our 3 Course Beer Pairing!

Step Into Your Power In This Season Of Growth

Wilmington, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Step into Your Power in this Season of Growth with Hanna Schultz

Wilmington, NC
With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle wrap: Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Wilmington area, click here.
Wilmington, NC
Here’s the cheapest gas in Wilmington Saturday

(WILMINGTON, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Wilmington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. Regular there was listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 502 N 3Rd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Wilmington, NC
Top condo units for sale in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Wilmington, NC
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Wilmington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wilmington: 1. Regional Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 3. Customer Service Sales Representative; 4. Insurance Sales Producer- Wilmington, NC; 5. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Progressive Care Unit - $2,268 per week; 7. Work from Home - Sales Rep - Great Company Culture; 8. Accounts Payable Manager - Open to Relocation; 9. Property Manager; 10. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time;