Wilmington calendar: What's coming up
(WILMINGTON, NC) Wilmington is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wilmington:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 1610 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Monday Nearly Anything Goes Comedy & Music Open Mic Live at Barzarre (formerly Juggling Gypsy) 6:30PM/Free
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: 1109 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
We are proud to present the third "Peace Love & Wubz"!! Join us for an evening filled with good food, live art and all sorts of EDM!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
We have your weekend plan already figured out for you
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 604 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Edward Teach Brewing and Floriana join forces for our 3 Course Beer Pairing!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 507 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Step into Your Power in this Season of Growth with Hanna Schultz