Augusta, GA

Augusta calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Augusta News Watch
 8 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Augusta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfvnV_0aT3FTgQ00

Queen Empowerneurs P.R.E.S.S women conference

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

This is a phenomenal event. This is our first annual press conference. We are going to P.R.E.S.S. ! When God is in there is no limits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WxGV_0aT3FTgQ00

Cocktail Class with All Equal Parts

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Address: 816 Cotton Lane, Augusta, GA 30901

All Equal Parts and Noble Jones have teamed up to bring you a cocktail workshop. Join us and learn the essentials of crafting cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9nze_0aT3FTgQ00

Pretty Purpose Domestic Violence Support Group

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come and enjoy social support in a non-judgment environment. Social distancing procedures are in place; Refreshments will be served.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4FRs_0aT3FTgQ00

NEXT TO BARE Paint & Sip ft. Jamarious McCoullough

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Macartan Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Next to Bare Sip & Paint featuring Jamarious McCollough is the Ultimate Girl's Night Out Event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TmCz_0aT3FTgQ00

Monopoly Street Stage Play Chapter Five

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 548 Ellis Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Monopoly Street Dinner Theater Stage Play Six Chapter Sequel is a production that you don't want to miss.

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
251
Followers
231
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

