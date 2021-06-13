Augusta calendar: Coming events

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Augusta:

Queen Empowerneurs P.R.E.S.S women conference Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

This is a phenomenal event. This is our first annual press conference. We are going to P.R.E.S.S. ! When God is in there is no limits.

Cocktail Class with All Equal Parts Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Address: 816 Cotton Lane, Augusta, GA 30901

All Equal Parts and Noble Jones have teamed up to bring you a cocktail workshop. Join us and learn the essentials of crafting cocktails.

Pretty Purpose Domestic Violence Support Group Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come and enjoy social support in a non-judgment environment. Social distancing procedures are in place; Refreshments will be served.

NEXT TO BARE Paint & Sip ft. Jamarious McCoullough Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Macartan Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Next to Bare Sip & Paint featuring Jamarious McCollough is the Ultimate Girl's Night Out Event!

Monopoly Street Stage Play Chapter Five Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 548 Ellis Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Monopoly Street Dinner Theater Stage Play Six Chapter Sequel is a production that you don't want to miss.