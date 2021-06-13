Ogden calendar: Coming events

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

Randall King Live In Concert Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1254 W 2100 S, Ogden, UT 84401

Randall King Live at the Outlaw Saloon in Ogden Ut. Thursday September 16th @ 9:00 pm doors open at 5:30

Always Sketching Workshop Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2501 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401

In conjunction with the exhibition, " Junctions City’s Backyard" We are offering a workshop that explores sketching techniques and styles.

Gourmet Market Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 255 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

On Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., indulge in a specialty market like Ogden has never seen

Art in the Park- Create a Fluid Pour Painting! Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1375 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Learn step-by-step how to create a fluid painting! Snacks, drinks, music, and fun always provided! *socially distanced*

Chris Colston Live At The Outlaw Saloon Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1254 W 2100 S, Ogden, UT 84401

Chris Colston Live June 25th at the Outlaw Saloon in Ogden Ut. With special guest Carver Louis! Doors open at 5:30