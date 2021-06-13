Cancel
Erie, PA

Erie events coming up

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 8 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Erie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IbhQO_0aT3FRuy00

Middle School Youth Group — First Alliance Church

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2939 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA

For kids 6th to 8th grade, meeting in the Youth Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLySm_0aT3FRuy00

Somerset Patriots at Erie SeaWolves

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:05 AM

Address: 110 E 10th St, Erie, PA

Buy Erie Seawolves vs. Somerset Patriots tickets to see AAA Baseball live and in-person on Sat, Jun 12, 2021 7:05 pm at UPMC Park in Erie, PA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOCcc_0aT3FRuy00

SASS Acoustics at Harbor View Grill

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3730 Harbor Ridge Trail, Erie, PA

Come out and enjoy the great atmosphere, food and drinks at Harbor View Grill from 7-9 pm!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obex4_0aT3FRuy00

Summer 2021

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1605 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA

North Coast Flight School located at Erie International Tom Ridge Field will be starting its annual AERO ACADEMY kid’s summer camp on June 14th 2021 until August 6th 2021 for kids ages 7-16. Kids...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BZCj_0aT3FRuy00

German Heritage Festival

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 5131 Old French Rd, Erie, PA

Since 1996, German Heritage festival will once again have great food and entertainment. Rain or Shine! All activities under tents.

Learn More
