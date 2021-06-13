Oceanside calendar: Coming events

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Oceanside is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oceanside area:

BACK TO THE SIXTIES Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 402 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

Sixties Rock & Roll Concert with three national acts featuring headliner Larry Tamblyn of THE STANDELLS , and two more great national acts

Within My Reach Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 202850, San Jacinto Rd, Oceanside, CA

Within My Reach is an 8-hour evidenced based relationship awareness and communication skills program for adults. The Within My Reach program is designed to teach participants communication and...

Discover Sailing & Kayaking Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 21550 B St, Oceanside, CA

Ages: 10-17 Fee: $200 Dates: Tue-Fri June: 15-18, 22-25 July: 6-9, 13-16, 20-23 Aug: 3-6, 10-13 This is a wonderful program for beginner sailors. Our U.S. Sailing Instructor will be covering boat...

Fore the Ladies Intro to Golf Event: Oceanside, CA Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

We're heading to Goat Hill Park to introduce you to the game of golf! Join us for an afternoon of drinks, instruction & more!

Youth Discovery Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 21550 B St, Oceanside, CA

Perfect for youth who want to experience sailing for the first time or have some experience already. A chance to learn how to skipper a boat and harness the wind. Courses are held in a safe, fun...