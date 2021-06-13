Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside calendar: Coming events

Oceanside Times
 8 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Oceanside is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oceanside area:

BACK TO THE SIXTIES

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 402 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

Sixties Rock & Roll Concert with three national acts featuring headliner Larry Tamblyn of THE STANDELLS , and two more great national acts

Within My Reach

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 202850, San Jacinto Rd, Oceanside, CA

Within My Reach is an 8-hour evidenced based relationship awareness and communication skills program for adults. The Within My Reach program is designed to teach participants communication and...

Discover Sailing & Kayaking

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 21550 B St, Oceanside, CA

Ages: 10-17 Fee: $200 Dates: Tue-Fri June: 15-18, 22-25 July: 6-9, 13-16, 20-23 Aug: 3-6, 10-13 This is a wonderful program for beginner sailors. Our U.S. Sailing Instructor will be covering boat...

Fore the Ladies Intro to Golf Event: Oceanside, CA

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

We're heading to Goat Hill Park to introduce you to the game of golf! Join us for an afternoon of drinks, instruction & more!

Youth Discovery

Oceanside, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 21550 B St, Oceanside, CA

Perfect for youth who want to experience sailing for the first time or have some experience already. A chance to learn how to skipper a boat and harness the wind. Courses are held in a safe, fun...

ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

