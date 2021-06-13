Cancel
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie calendar: Events coming up

Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Port St Lucie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Port St Lucie area:

The Takeover “Phase III” Arts Conference

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 862 Southwest Glenview Court, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

The Takeover “Phase III “ Arts Conference welcomes you to the 3rd annual conference please join us and celebrate what God is doing.

Open House in Port Saint Lucie Sunday Jun, 13 2021 RX-10722064

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

401 Sw Lakehurst Drive Port Saint Lucie FL 34984 is a Home in Port Saint Lucie Port Saint Lucie Florida which is currently listed for sale at $389,500 with MLS# RX-10722064.

The Palms Car Show

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 NW Cashmere Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

GROWN & SEXY FRIDAYS @ THE BACKROOM | PORT ST. LUCIE

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 8283 South US HWY 1, Port St. Lucie, FL

PORT ST. LUCIE: EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT "GROWN & SEXY" @ THE BACKROOM ----------------------------------------- "LIVE@7" Old School Happy Hour No Cover | 2 for 1 Old School Happy hour 7pm-9pm...

Port St Lucie Summer Wine Beer & Spirits Fest

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The Port St. Lucie Summer Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest is coming to the MIDFLORIDA Event Center! Summer Fest is your all-access pass to try beer, wine and spirits from around the world. Everything...

ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

