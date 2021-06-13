Eugene calendar: Coming events

(EUGENE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Eugene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eugene:

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills Eugene Eugene, OR

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Eugene, WA 97401

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

Matador Eugene, OR

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 768 East 13th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Paint & Party with Studio33! Easy-to-follow instructions and painting materials provided. All skill levels & ages welcome! Limited seating.

Global Freedom Hike (EUGENE) Eugene, OR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

Join us for a GLOBAL FREEDOM HIKE on Saturday, June 19th in Eugene, Oregon! The starting point for this hike will be Alton-Baker Park.

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Eugene, OR

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Eugene, OR 97401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.