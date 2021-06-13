Cancel
Eugene, OR

Eugene calendar: Coming events

Eugene Voice
 8 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) Live events are lining up on the Eugene calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eugene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNUnS_0aT3FNdI00

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills Eugene

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Eugene, WA 97401

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLckU_0aT3FNdI00

Matador

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 768 East 13th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

Paint & Party with Studio33! Easy-to-follow instructions and painting materials provided. All skill levels & ages welcome! Limited seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9f4F_0aT3FNdI00

Global Freedom Hike (EUGENE)

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Day Island Road, Eugene, OR 97401

Join us for a GLOBAL FREEDOM HIKE on Saturday, June 19th in Eugene, Oregon! The starting point for this hike will be Alton-Baker Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxRP1_0aT3FNdI00

2021 Dog of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Eugene, OR 97401

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3dt1_0aT3FNdI00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Eugene, OR 97401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

