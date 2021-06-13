Events on the Huntsville calendar

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Huntsville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Huntsville area:

The Goddamn Gallows Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

The Goddamn Gallows make their way to Sidetracks Music Hall

Southern Culture On The Skids Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks

2021 Rose' Ball Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 3250 Leeman Ferry Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35801

You are cordially invited to the 2nd annual Rose' Ball brought to you by The Rose' Society, a cross-community selection of women from North Alabama who are dedicated and committed to supporting women and children in our community. Come ready to dance the night away with good friends while supporting North Alabama Charities whose primary focus is the support of our local women and children. Complimentary rose' wine will be served. Hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar is available for

BLITZKID "ESCAPE THE GRAVE TOUR" May 2021 Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 Church Street Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35801

BLITZKID "ESCAPE THE GRAVE TOUR" is being moved to May 2021 date will be posted soon