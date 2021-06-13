Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Live events on the horizon in Greenville

Posted by 
Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 8 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

Greenville County Republican Women's Club Luncheon

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 807 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601

GCRWC presents their Americanism Program. Come to enjoy lunch and meet like-minded conservative people!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajEZ8_0aT3FLrq00

Summer Breeze Soiree

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 945 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

IT"S BACK THE SECOND TIME AROUND!! The One and Only: SUMMER BREEZE SOIREE PART 2 with the Omega Limited Foundation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5yBk_0aT3FLrq00

Wear a Wedding Dress Party 2022

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Wear your wedding dress again or wear someone else dress! Single married, engaged, we don't care...just expect to get silly!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJf1A_0aT3FLrq00

Drag Queen Story Hour

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1320 Hampton Ave, Greenville, SC 29601

A new Drag Queen Story Hour is coming to the Upstate on Sunday, June 13. The event will take place at Birds Fly South.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmRMp_0aT3FLrq00

Lunch & Learn Wild Garlic & Mushroom Frittata

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 515 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Learn all about the Olivelle Oils, Vinegars, Salts, and Seasonings at this class!

Learn More
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
197
Followers
226
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Americanism Program#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Greenville sports lineup: What’s trending

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Greenville sports. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Your Greenville lifestyle news

(GREENVILLE, SC) Life in Greenville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Top Greenville sports news

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Greenville sports stories like these, click here.
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

House-hunt Greenville: What’s on the market

(GREENVILLE, SC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Greenville require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided 2. ENTRY LEVEL OUTSIDE SALES WEEKLY PAY 3-5K MONTHLY HIRING NOW 3. Entry Level Sales Assistant / Sales Support 4. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Interview Today 5. Data Entry Agent - 100% Remote / Work From Home 6. Entry Level Outside Sales - Appointment Setter 7. Call Center Sales $18.00 Hourly plus Commissions 8. Appointment Setter $16-21/hr No Experience Required! 9. Sales Assistant - Entry Level / Immediate Hire 10. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(GREENVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Greenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Top homes for sale in Greenville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: OPEN THE DOOR TO YOUR NEW HOME - STUNNING inside and out! The Large and inviting covered front porch boast of stained concrete, wood beam posts, wood ceiling, ceiling fan and separate door to that oversized 2-car garage. Once inside the foyer the open concept of the Great room/Kitchen/Dining room combination with cathedral ceiling and beams will be a joy to come home to. Great room with fireplace, Kitchen with quartz counter tops, subway tile backsplash, separate coffee/beverage station, and a LARGE center island. Dining room with large sliding glass doors leading out to that impressive covered patio with stamped concrete and a privacy fenced back yard, OH! the outdoor dining adventures. Beautiful cabinetry with self closing doors and drawers and 5" floor molding throughout home. Open the double doors with framed glass into your 4th bedroom or office/den complete with wainscoting, chandelier and a closet, making this an option for a fourth bedroom. The walk in pantry boasts wood shelving and quartz countertop. Walk-in laundry room that connects by pocket door to a large walk-in master closet. Large master bath with double sink vanity, fully tiled shower, and separate water closet. Spacious Master bedroom has trey ceiling. On the other side of the home you will find two other bedrooms and a full bath with double sink vanity, quartz countertops and a tub/shower combo with tiled walls to ceiling. Upstairs you will find that Large bonus room. Fantastic Taylors location with close access to grocery, gas, dining, and shopping and fantastic school district!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOANNA KESKITALO, JOANNA K. REALTY, INC. at 864-329-6639</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The beautiful Fisher is a three bedroom townhome with a stunning, spacious living space on the first level. Among the many upgrades in this home, The floors have been upgraded laminate flooring throughout the first level and tiled bathrooms, the kitchen includes upgraded gas range, elegant marble White Ice countertop, white laminate 42" upper cabinets and tile backsplash!!! The master bathroom is accented by an oversized 5' shower and double vanity with quartz countertop and spacious walk-in closet. Upstairs in this house also includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with double vanity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHARLIE BINNS, CRESCENT HOMES SC LLC at 843-573-9635</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nearly new beauty in Hidden Lake Preserve! Built in 2019, this 1750+ sf OPEN concept is 3 beds and 2 baths and offers all of the upgrades! Enjoy a Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, Stainless appliances, and ISLAND BAR w/ adjoining breakfast area, overlooking the living room w/ GAS LOG Fireplace, tall ceilings, and beautiful HARDWOOD floors. The formal dining area features a trey ceiling, COLUMN, moldings and WAINSCOTING. Relaxing owner's suite features another trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and a full bath with a stand up TILED shower, tiled floors, and solid surface double sink vanity. Spend your evenings out of the shade in a rocking chair on your covered front porch, or on the back covered patio. For practical matters, the laundry room is a good size, there's plenty of cabs and closet space, and a two car attached garage. It is a brick build and since the home is only 2 years old, major systems should be in great shape. All of this with a convenient location close to Greenville and to all the amenities Mauldin has to offer. Make this house your HOME today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHAD CHISM, CHISM & ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE LLC at 864-595-3540</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Sensational opportunity to own a stunning, historic 1892 condominium on the heart of Main Street overlooking downtown Greenville! Enjoy this beautiful condo as your private residence and or also as an investment as an AirB&B. This unit is regularly booked solid. Private entrance leads to a completely updated, high-end, nicely appointed suite. Relish the downtown sights and sounds from every window or take the spiral staircase to the rooftop office/entertainment loft. Private rooftop contains a spacious, partially covered outdoor area with grill and mounted television for football games or to enjoy a glass of wine while taking in the city life below. This condo boasts two nicely-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and large en suites finished with Cambria quartz countertop and beautiful walk-in tile showers. Master bath has double vanity. The entire unit has crown molding and surround sound speakers throughout. Living room has top of the line vented Mendota fireplace for those rare, but brisk evenings! Attention to detail shows in the original hardwoods in the living room, as well as inlaid marble floors and hardwoods in the kitchen. Cambria countertops with stainless steel, farm-style double sink and high-end appliances in the gourmet kitchen include a DCS refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Blue Star stove and oven. Recessed and under the counter lighting, as well as a large center island to gather around are perfect for those impromptu get-togethers as you view the sunsets or stars through the enormous skylight highlighted by 150-year-old beams. This must-see sensational home in the heart of downtown Greenville will not disappoint and will not last. Call today for your private showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact C. VICTOR LESTER, COLDWELL BANKER CAINE at 864-585-8713</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Greenville as of Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Greenville: 1. 2801 Pelham Rd (864) 549-7261; 2. 4102 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 371-3651; 3. 1509 Roper Mountain Rd (864) 213-1082; 4. 2210 Laurens Rd (864) 288-8280; 5. 1200 E Butler Rd (864) 297-2501; 6. 1068 N Church St (864) 702-2365; 7. 10 Memorial Medical Dr (864) 220-1200; 8. 100 Wade Hampton Blvd (864) 900-6167; 9. 1720 Augusta St (864) 977-8045; 10. 1335 Stallings Rd 864-322-2813; 11. 1500 Poinsett Hwy 864-235-7183; 12. 355 Woodruff Rd #201 (864) 438-4619; 13. 400 E McBee Ave #100 (864) 240-2020; 14. 1750 Woodruff Rd (864) 987-7086; 15. 5000 Old Buncombe Rd (864) 246-1190; 16. 235 S Pleasantburg Dr (864) 250-4709; 17. 215 Pelham Rd (864) 370-8215; 18. 1211 Woodruff Rd 864-987-7220; 19. 902 Pelham Rd 864-234-6462; 20. 2018 Augusta St 864-232-4781; 21. 3501 SC-153 864-295-2029; 22. 2616 Anderson Rd 864-537-4062; 23. 6057 White Horse Rd 864-295-0243; 24. 2700 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-268-7123; 25. 2323 E North St 864-233-9401; 26. 1 The Parkway 864-288-9334; 27. 1451 Woodruff Rd 864-297-3031; 28. 6134 White Horse Rd 864-295-3181; 29. 2014 Wade Hampton Blvd 864-214-8700; 30. 11410 Anderson Rd 864-605-6039; 31. 5009 Old Buncombe Rd 864-605-6309; 32. 3925 Pelham Rd 864-288-8081; 33. 3405 White Horse Rd suite f (864) 671-0300;
Greenville, SCPosted by
Greenville Voice

Get hired! Job openings in and around Greenville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greenville: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 2. CDL A Local, Regional, OTR Truck Drivers Wanted - Top Pay; 3. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 4. Client Service Specialist; 5. Metal framer/ Carpenter; 6. Office Assistant; 7. Receiving Associate; 8. MAID/HOUSE CLEANING/HOUSEKEEPER OPENINGS - WEEKLY PAY; 9. Front Desk Representative - Customer Support; 10. Sales / Customer Service;