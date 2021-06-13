Live events on the horizon in Greenville
(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 807 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601
GCRWC presents their Americanism Program. Come to enjoy lunch and meet like-minded conservative people!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 945 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
IT"S BACK THE SECOND TIME AROUND!! The One and Only: SUMMER BREEZE SOIREE PART 2 with the Omega Limited Foundation
Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 06:00 PM
Address: 220 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Wear your wedding dress again or wear someone else dress! Single married, engaged, we don't care...just expect to get silly!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 1320 Hampton Ave, Greenville, SC 29601
A new Drag Queen Story Hour is coming to the Upstate on Sunday, June 13. The event will take place at Birds Fly South.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 515 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Learn all about the Olivelle Oils, Vinegars, Salts, and Seasonings at this class!