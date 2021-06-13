Gainesville calendar: Events coming up

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

Mandala Sky Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue, ##101, Gainesville, FL 32601

Mandala Sky hitting the stage once more, don't miss their performance!

Gainesville High School Class of 1981 - 40 Year Reunion Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1001 Northwest 4th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Gainesville High School Class of 1981 40 year Class Reunion Dinner. July 24th, 2021

Girls Night Out The Show at Swamp City Gallery Lounge (Gainesville, FL) Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Gainesville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

"Dad, Can We Talk?" Presents: Down To Earth Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 717 Northwest 1st Street, #Suite B, Gainesville, FL 32601

This event is for both single and married, men and women. We are knocking down the wall that has divided men and women for so long.

Drag Brunch Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 201 Southeast 2nd Avenue, ##101, Gainesville, FL 32601

We're back again with Gainesville's original and MOST FABULOUS Drag Brunch at Big Top Brewing Company!