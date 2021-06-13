Chattanooga calendar: What's coming up

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Chattanooga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:

Camp Gladiator Presents: City Sweat CHATTANOOGA Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join Camp Gladiator and The City of Chattanooga for City Sweat, a FREE pop up workout for ALL fitness levels!

CHATT EN ROUTE: Transit Stop Design Challenge Presentations Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Design teams will present new modular design concepts for CARTA bus stop locations. Breakfast and coffee provided at this free event.

LCAA REGATHERING: Leaders at the Lookouts Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join your Leadership Alumni friends at a social event held in-person at the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Picnic Pavilion.

Electric Guitar Parade Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Don't miss the Electric Guitar Parade on Make Music Day!

Chattanooga Fab Institute Admin Day Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 890 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402

School administrators will enjoy this day of learning with Dr. Tony Donen and Jim David as we unpack the mission of school-based Fab Labs