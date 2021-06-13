Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Chattanooga Voice
Chattanooga Voice
 8 days ago

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Live events are lining up on the Chattanooga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2203pB_0aT3FJ6O00

Camp Gladiator Presents: City Sweat CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join Camp Gladiator and The City of Chattanooga for City Sweat, a FREE pop up workout for ALL fitness levels!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ET5qu_0aT3FJ6O00

CHATT EN ROUTE: Transit Stop Design Challenge Presentations

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Address: 850 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Design teams will present new modular design concepts for CARTA bus stop locations. Breakfast and coffee provided at this free event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQa5G_0aT3FJ6O00

LCAA REGATHERING: Leaders at the Lookouts

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Join your Leadership Alumni friends at a social event held in-person at the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Picnic Pavilion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPYue_0aT3FJ6O00

Electric Guitar Parade

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Don't miss the Electric Guitar Parade on Make Music Day!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hlty_0aT3FJ6O00

Chattanooga Fab Institute Admin Day

Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 890 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402

School administrators will enjoy this day of learning with Dr. Tony Donen and Jim David as we unpack the mission of school-based Fab Labs

Learn More
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga, TN
153
Followers
230
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chattanooga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chattanooga Lookouts#Fitness#Coffee#Electric Guitar#Tn 37402 Design#Carta#Tn 37402 Join#Tn 37402 School#Fab Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Work remotely in Chattanooga — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Sales | Work from Home; 2. Entry Level Sales Trainee-Work from Home; 3. Sales Representative No Cold Calling Remote Position; 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work from Home; 5. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 6. Call Center Representative; 7. Remote Call Center Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Remote); 10. Customer Service Representative (Work from Home);
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

These Chattanooga companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Straight Truck Driver 4. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 5. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year