Providence, RI

Providence calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 8 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Providence:

Sunday Brunch Deals

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 59 De Pasquale Avenue, Providence, RI 02903

Unbeatable Deal! Carafe of Mimosa & 2 Brunch Entrees for $40.

The Vampire Ball - Transylvanian University

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 299 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903

Ticket Link: https://grimoire-academy-llc.square.site/~Dark University - Vampire Ball~ -Our Vampire University is not for the Faint of Heart - We are taking everything Dark & Horror to a new lair filled with blood-red roses, drinks, and daggers, & the most dangerous gothic vibes in Rhode Island. You've been warned - shall you wish to enter, even still, behold our paranormal paths as you enter Grimoire Academy's Dark University: ============[Will will take place on the first floor of the propert

Kizomba Sundays

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 India Street, Providence, RI 02903

YinYang Kizomba's Weekly Kizomba Class and Dance Party! Come join us from wherever you are and whoever you are with for the positive vibes ~

Season Opener

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903

The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!

Byzantine, The Mighty Fall, Frnemy, Murder Monday, Neodymium

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

live shows all produced safely with proper protocols in place. we will continue to update info here as we get closer to the date of show

Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Providence area, click here.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Sports wrap: Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Providence sports stories like these, click here.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

These condos are for sale in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Providence condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the Providence market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Well maintained single Family in the Darlington area of Pawtucket has been in the family since 1968. This home offers 3 beds/ 1 bath with a dining, living, bedroom and eat in kitchen on the first floor, with an additional two bedrooms on the second level. It also has nice cozy yard and 2 car garage. This home is waiting for a new home owner to make it his/her own space. Please call to schedule your private showing today! Beautiful sun-drenched home on quiet street in desirable west end neighborhood. This move in ready property boasts 3 bedrooms including a large primary bedroom with full en-suite bath and private deck with peeks of the water, great for morning coffee or just relaxing! Soaring cathedral ceilings, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, fireplaced family room round out the first floor with outside decks perfect for entertaining. Central air, 2 and 1/2 baths, 2 car heated garage and partially finished basement round out the amenities. Lush lawn, Japanese Maples and mature plantings put this home in the perfect setting. This home is close to the bike path, a state park and Rockwell Elementary school. Bristol offers many restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, is home of the America's Cup Hall of Fame and the cultural center for Bristol County as it is home to eight fine museums and Roger Williams University. Come see all that Bristol has to offer. This storybook Cape is a true oasis with the charm and character of old, coupled with fresh renovations providing a comfortable, luxurious lifestyle in Greenwood Proper. The backyard is beyond charming and an entertainer's dream while providing a private, cozy sanctuary with two firepits, a screened in gazebo, lush flowers and greenery, outdoor speakers, as well as a cozy enclosed space with a wood stove perfect for reading or getting away from the main house. Recent upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, fully insulated 4-season sun room, the addition of a mud room, radiant flooring in the mud and sun rooms, a custom built gazebo, blue stone steps at the front and side entrances, newly paved driveway, new garage door and opener, a 12 x 8 garden shed, replacement windows throughout, baseboard hi efficiency heating, fresh paint in all rooms, and custom window shades. The backyard is beyond charming and an entertainer's dream while providing a private, cozy sanctuary with two firepits, a screened in gazebo, lush flowers and greenery, outdoor speakers, as well as a cozy enclosed space with a wood stove perfect for reading or getting away from the main house. Recent upgrades include a fully renovated kitchen with new appliances, fully insulated 4-season sun room, the addition of a mud room, radiant flooring in the mud and sun rooms, a custom built gazebo, blue stone steps at the front and side entrances, newly paved driveway, new garage door and opener, a 12 x 8 garden shed, replacement windows throughout, baseboard hi efficiency heating, fresh paint in all rooms, and custom window shades. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is lovingly maintained and is a must see for anyone seeking a friendly neighborhood with lake access as well as close proximity to highways, schools, restaurants and shopping. You have the best of both worlds with the feeling of being in a wooded setting and only minutes away from amenities such as highway access and shopping. There are many original details that have been preserved to appreciate throughout the home such as the built ins, fireplaces, hardwoods, original leaded glass and hardware. This unique property is a must see just waiting for its newest caretaker!