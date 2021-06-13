Providence calendar: What's coming up
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Providence:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 59 De Pasquale Avenue, Providence, RI 02903
Unbeatable Deal! Carafe of Mimosa & 2 Brunch Entrees for $40.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 299 Broadway, Providence, RI 02903
Ticket Link: https://grimoire-academy-llc.square.site/~Dark University - Vampire Ball~ -Our Vampire University is not for the Faint of Heart - We are taking everything Dark & Horror to a new lair filled with blood-red roses, drinks, and daggers, & the most dangerous gothic vibes in Rhode Island. You've been warned - shall you wish to enter, even still, behold our paranormal paths as you enter Grimoire Academy's Dark University: ============[Will will take place on the first floor of the propert
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 201 India Street, Providence, RI 02903
YinYang Kizomba's Weekly Kizomba Class and Dance Party! Come join us from wherever you are and whoever you are with for the positive vibes ~
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 43 Dave Gavitt Way, Providence, RI 02903
The Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra returns to the stage to perform our first full-orchestra concert since March 2020!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
live shows all produced safely with proper protocols in place. we will continue to update info here as we get closer to the date of show