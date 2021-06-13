Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard events coming soon

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 8 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:

R&B Sundays with House Arrest

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA

Santa Barbara CA Concert Event in June - R&B Sundays with House Arrest June 13, 2021 at Oxnard Performing Arts Center in Oxnard, CA 1:00PM - R&B Sundays with House Arrest in Oxnard, CA

Internet and Technology Fair

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1330 Elder St, Oxnard, CA

This is example text for the overview section. Hey there where ya goin', not exactly knowin', who says you have to call just one place home. He's goin' everywhere, B.J. McKay and his best friend Bear.

Speed Reading Class - Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Oxnard, CA 93030

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Gentle Yoga Class

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 1600 N Rose Ave # 145, Oxnard, CA

Taught by Audrey Waltzer, owner and director of the Camarillo Yoga Center. No appointment required. Call 844.229.8378 for more information.

FRI-YAY!

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA

FRI-YAY! at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm

With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Oxnard Daily

Check out these Oxnard homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful vistas and incredible sunsets are yours to enjoy from this California Ranch style Spanish Hills private gated Hilltop home. This exquisite single-story Estate
Oxnard Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Oxnard

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Potential, Potential, Potential! Come and see this home that has so much to offer for either a first time home buyer whos is looking
Oxnard Daily

Oxnard gas at $3.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OXNARD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Oxnard, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas. Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2440 S Victoria Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.45.
Oxnard Daily

Your Oxnard lifestyle news

(OXNARD, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Oxnard Daily

Top homes for sale in Oxnard

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Palm Springs meets Hollywood Beach! This stunning Hollywood Beach mid-century styled beauty is only 100 steps to the sand. Under an architecturally designed remodel in 2014, this 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom home with 2076 Sq Ft incorporates mid-century style, durability and beauty in the California beach environment. This great beach getaway has Swiss pearl siding which requires no painting, stainless steel trim to protect against beach moisture and commercial grade windows for cross ventilation of the natural sea breeze. As you enter, a home office space for two is nestled against the wall leading to the Family Room, 2 Bedrooms and one Bathroom downstairs. A separate laundry room is behind the family room.The upstairs level brings the outdoors in with a sliding Nano wall unit that when opened, incorporates the front balcony into the living area and takes advantage of our exceptional weather including the sea breezes. Enjoy entertaining in this open, light floor plan with beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout the house and a living area opening to dining and kitchen. The kitchen is bright, sleek and functional with a Wolf range, KitchenAid refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and island. The Master suite is spacious and the master bathroom features a soaking tub, gorgeous tile shower, and dry sauna. *** This is a MUST SEE to appreciate all the upgrades. There's also a roof top deck for peek a boo views of the ocean***Prime location to walk to the harbor and watch boats go by or dine, kayak or boat on the Channel Islands harbor and launch to explore the Channel Islands themselves, enjoy the Sunday farmers market or walk to the sandy beach and watch amazing sunsets.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Arlene Beckwith, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-338-3363</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Double door entry opens to this beautiful home. Inviting, light and bright with living room and dining room. Family room overlooks kitchen with updated granite counters, Kitchen Aid stainless steel range, dishwasher and microwave. Powder room updated with vanity, granite counter, sink. Other upgrades include crown molding, newer wall paint, porcelain tile floors downstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite master bath that has been updated with quartz countertops, vanity, sink, and tile backsplash. Shower updated with decorative tile surround. Fourth bedroom currently used as loft office area. Sliding door leads to backyard for extended entertaining. Relax in the privacy of the low maintenance backyard surrounded by gorgeous landscape. Nicely maintained community with community pool, spa, rec room, and RV parking area. Conveniently located to nearby shopping, dining, award winning schools, and hiking/biking trails.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nina Wright, Wright Way Realty at 805-449-4229</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This popular Leisure Village two bedroom model located on a park-like cul-de-sac has been well maintained and is light and bright and ready for it's new owners. Featuring soaring ceilings, skylights in several rooms, recessed lighting throughout, woodlike laminate floors, excellent storage options, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, expansive owner's bedroom and bath, a spacious office and a dining room, attached garage, large patio and sitting on a lot that is surrounded by a large lawn area with plenty of space between the next buildings. The spacious kitchen and adjoining dining room offer endless opportunities for entertaining. A large slider off the living room provides access to the tree shaded patio and outdoor area. Attractive landscaping (with it's very own lemon tree!) surrounds the home and mountain views and a quiet street add to it's charm. Interior has been newly painted in April 2021.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jesus Gomez, Keller Williams West Ventura County at 805-643-3337</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2FsaWZvcm5pYSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTJTIwLSUyMFBhc2FkZW5hLUZvb3RoaWxscyUyMGFuZCUyMFZlbnR1cmElMjBDb3VudHklMjBDb2FzdGFsLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVZDTUxTQ0EtVjEtNTUyNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> MOVE IN READY 3 bed 2 bath! This home screams pride of ownership. It has been extensively upgraded for you to enjoy. Here are a few upgrades done in the last 5 years: Newer Roof, Plumbing, Paint, Flooring, Scraped Ceilings, Remodeled Bathrooms, Newer Carpet, Landscaping redone front & back, & the list goes on as previous owner has spent over $50,000 on your future home. It will not last!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel Montano, RE/MAX Gold Coast REALTORS at 805-339-3500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Oxnard Daily

A job on your schedule? These Oxnard positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Oxnard-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Customer Service Representative- PT/FT; 2. Client Care Coordinator; 3. Office Assitant/Receptionist; 4. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 5. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Insurance Agent - WORK FROM HOME & BE YOUR OWN BOSS - FREE TRAINING; 7. Driver/Mover/Laborer - Moving Company; 8. Dishwasher Kitchen Assistant - 2791;
Oxnard Daily

Local news digest for the past few days in Oxnard

1. Oxnard man released from hospital, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death | 2. Rodolfo Franco Of Oxnard Arrested In 2003, 2020 Sexual Assaults Of 3 Women | 3. St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard receives $88,000 grant for labor, delivery equipment