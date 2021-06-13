Oxnard events coming soon
(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oxnard:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA
Santa Barbara CA Concert Event in June - R&B Sundays with House Arrest June 13, 2021 at Oxnard Performing Arts Center in Oxnard, CA 1:00PM - R&B Sundays with House Arrest in Oxnard, CA
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 1330 Elder St, Oxnard, CA
This is example text for the overview section. Hey there where ya goin', not exactly knowin', who says you have to call just one place home. He's goin' everywhere, B.J. McKay and his best friend Bear.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: Oxnard, CA 93030
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Address: 1600 N Rose Ave # 145, Oxnard, CA
Taught by Audrey Waltzer, owner and director of the Camarillo Yoga Center. No appointment required. Call 844.229.8378 for more information.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA
FRI-YAY! at Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm