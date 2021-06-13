Cancel
Ocala, FL

Live events coming up in Ocala

Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 8 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Ocala calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ocala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4H6W_0aT3FFZU00

NPD Classic Car Show & Beer Fest

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 NE 1st Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

Ocala Main Street and National Parts Depot are proud to host the NPD Classic Car Show and Beer Fest downtown Ocala on September 25, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIm0c_0aT3FFZU00

Play DJ Bingo FREE In Ocala - Charlie Horse

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2426 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Come play DJ Bingo with us every Tuesday night starting at 6:30pm at Charlie Horse in Ocala. Win prizes or a chance to win our Jackpot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPkzN_0aT3FFZU00

AC BLUES BROTHERS come to Ocala FL - Direct from Atlantic City Boardwalk

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:30 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

The Atlantic City BLUES BROTHERS -LIVE in Ocala, Florida on January 31st 2022 ONLY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UEtAQ_0aT3FFZU00

Dirt Church Camping Trip at Santos

Ocala, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

We’re going to Santos! Join us for a fun weekend of riding bikes and hanging out with friends. Well be camping up there the whole time. Reserve a site or just come up for the day. These will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tK0H1_0aT3FFZU00

Discovery Date Night

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Northeast Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL 34470

A different way to do Date Night! Adults be a kid for the night and enjoy refreshments as you explore Discovery Center!

