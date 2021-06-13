Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Rosa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Santa Rosa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RVd7_0aT3FDo200

Managing Your Stress Class

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 3550 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, CA

Emotions, thoughts, and behaviors can affect your health. In this series youll learn to recognize the sources of stress in your life and how to manage

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wV1aN_0aT3FDo200

Improv Comedy

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Improv Skills Wokshop Open to the public - drop ins welcome Produced by EVIL Comedy - Jeremy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Woovr_0aT3FDo200

Summer science camp

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Summer science camp. Each day is filled with designing and testing your ideas by making a science project to take home and enjoy. Weekley themes like Inventors, Science Toys, Forces week and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjewy_0aT3FDo200

Summer Celebration Yoga at DeLoach Vineyards with Gina Cooper

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

1 hour of happy-fun vinyasa overlooking the vines from the deck of the beautiful DeLoach Vineyards Estate House, led by Gina Cooper.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDw3B_0aT3FDo200

Country summer festival

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 AM

Address: 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA

Buy Country Summer Festival - 3 Day Pass (6/25 - 6/27) (Rescheduled from 6/19/2020 - 6/21/2020 and 10/23/2020 - 10/25/2020) Tickets at Sonoma County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 25, 2021...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

