Des Moines, IA

Events on the Des Moines calendar

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 8 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Des Moines calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Des Moines:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OARq7_0aT3FCvJ00

Satsang - Out Of The Woods Tour

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTLh4_0aT3FCvJ00

Minnesota - Break The Mold Tour

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Minnesota with special guest VCTRE will be performing at Wooly's on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sk4V2_0aT3FCvJ00

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

This show has been rescheduled to 10/1/21. Your tickets from 10/23/20 will be honored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmgD2_0aT3FCvJ00

2021 Clash of the Clippers Expo

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 615 3rd Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Expo includes Barber Competitions, Salon Stage Battle, Education Seminars featuring TOP educators in the barber industry, and vendor show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKnhh_0aT3FCvJ00

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball

Des Moines, IA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

Des Moines, IA
With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

