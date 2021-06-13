Events on the Des Moines calendar

(DES MOINES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Des Moines calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Des Moines:

Satsang - Out Of The Woods Tour Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Minnesota - Break The Mold Tour Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Minnesota with special guest VCTRE will be performing at Wooly's on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

This show has been rescheduled to 10/1/21. Your tickets from 10/23/20 will be honored.

2021 Clash of the Clippers Expo Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 615 3rd Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Expo includes Barber Competitions, Salon Stage Battle, Education Seminars featuring TOP educators in the barber industry, and vendor show.

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball Des Moines, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.