Events on the Des Moines calendar
(DES MOINES, IA) Live events are lining up on the Des Moines calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Des Moines:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Satsang at Wooly's will be performing on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Minnesota with special guest VCTRE will be performing at Wooly's on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
This show has been rescheduled to 10/1/21. Your tickets from 10/23/20 will be honored.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 615 3rd Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Expo includes Barber Competitions, Salon Stage Battle, Education Seminars featuring TOP educators in the barber industry, and vendor show.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 504 East Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball will be performing at Wooly's on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.