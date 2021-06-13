Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Live events Montgomery — what’s coming up

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
(MONTGOMERY, AL) Live events are lining up on the Montgomery calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montgomery:

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs MG

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36104

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Saturday Night Live (Ain't No Jive!) w DJ Clemanzo

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Address: 2118 Mt Meigs Rd, Montgomery, AL

Need a break from the line dances and Top 40 repeats you hear elsewhere? Well this is where you need to be! Nothing but house music, classic/rare soul, smooth grooves and various...

River Region LOBSTER FEST 2021

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 315 Clanton Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36104

We are flying in fresh lobsters from Maine! Proceeds benefit Ascension Day School and FUMC Respite Ministry.

DJ Trucker

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: 201 Tallapoosa St, Montgomery, AL

Dj Trucker Tickets Coast To Coast Tickets offering popular sports, concerts, theater, wicked premium and NBA tickets online for sale at discounted price. Visit…

Fairview Farmers Market

Montgomery, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 60 W Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7AM - 6PMSundays, 8AM - 4PM Location:60 West Fairview Avenue

ABOUT

With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

