Boston events calendar

(BOSTON, MA) Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boston:

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Square, #500, Boston, MA 02201

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Queer Qomedy Hour presents Rachel McCartney Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Union Street, Boston, MA 02108

Hideout Comedy and Queer Qomedy Hour combine to bring you Rachel McCartney!

Illusions The Drag Brunch Boston - Drag Queen Brunch Show - Boston, MA Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 4 Bosworth Street, Boston, MA 02108

'PLEASE NOTE: WHEN SELECTING YOUR TICKET TYPE THAT BRUNCH IS NOT INCLUDED AND MUST BE PURCHASED AS AN ADD-ON TICKET PER PERSON. THE ONLY FOOD AVAILABLE WILL BE THROUGH THESE PRE SOLD TICKETS ONLY, NO FOOD WILL BE AVAILABLE SERVED OUTSIDE OF WHAT CAN BE PURCASHED ON THIS TICKET OUTLET. ALL TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED ONLINE IN ADVANCE, THERE ARE NO TICKETS SOLD AT THE DOOR. Illusions the Drag Queen Show Boston is the perfect combination of spectacular burlesque style and comedy performances by th

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle → Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Square, #500, Boston, MA 02201

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

West End After Work Tours Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Staniford St. Suite 7, (on Lomasney Way), Boston, MA 02114

Walking tour of the West End neighborhood covering the area's history from settlement through to modern times.