Coming soon: Amarillo events

(AMARILLO, TX) Live events are coming to Amarillo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amarillo area:

4-Man Scramble with Michael Gallup and Brice Butler Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 722 NW 24th Ave, Amarillo, TX

ONLY 14 TEAMS ALLOWED TO PLAY 1st Place - Each Player wins an autographed football signed by Michael Gallup 2nd Place - Each Player wins an autographed football signed by Brice Butler Closest to...

Senior Camp 2021 Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1400 Coulter St S, Amarillo, TX

Each summer, Camp New Day offers a local camp for children with diabetes in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The one-week camp is an effort to provide a camp close to home, making it easier for...

JBF Summer Sale '21 Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 401 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

We are having a SUMMER JBF SALE at the Amarillo Civic Center!

Summer FREE for ALL! Amarillo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4800 Bell St, Amarillo, TX

Join Amarillo Parks & Recreation (and some other local friends) for a summer evening full of family friendly fun at the 2021 SUMMER FREE FOR ALL! We will have carnival style games, free admission...

A WOWW Experience: Fiddle vs Violin Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 South Polk Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Experience the history of The Barfield hotel while supporting Arts education for students of the Texas Panhandle.