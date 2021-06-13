Cancel
Laredo, TX

Live events coming up in Laredo

Laredo Today
Laredo Today
 8 days ago

(LAREDO, TX) Live events are coming to Laredo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Laredo:

How to Eliminate Chronic Physical and Emotional Pain w/o Pills Laredo

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Prime, Laredo, TX 78040

Learn How to Become Pain-Free and Fully Engaged in Life so you can create fulfilling and rewarding relationships w/o pills or drugs.

LFS presents: Film Club Fridays

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Come join us every Friday evening as we watch anything from indie flicks to award show favorites and cult classics. The catch: You won't know what the movie is until you arrive. But don't worry...

INTOCABLE

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 6700 Arena Blvd, Laredo, TX

Intocable SAT, Nov 27, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Sames Auto Arena, Laredo, TX

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Papi Juancho Maluma World Tour 2021

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Laredo TX Concert Event in October - Maluma - Papi Juancho Tour October 15, 2021 at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX 8:00PM - Maluma - Papi Juancho Tour at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX

Laredo Today

Laredo Today

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

