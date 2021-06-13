Fort Myers calendar: What's coming up

(FORT MYERS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Fort Myers calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

A Conversation About Structural Racism & Implicit Bias Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join FutureMakers for an opportunity learn and discuss the structure of racism and implicit bias.

Wine & Cheese Pairing Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Wine down with us on Wine Wednesday! Join us on June 30th at 6pm for a wine and cheese pairing!

Drag Me To Brunch Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2245 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL

Looking for a new brunch option on Sunday? Come join us at the hottest new place in town, Eden. Amazing brunch menu with bottomless mimosa's all day and featuring some of the best drag...

Pups and Poses Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1811 Royal Palm Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Vibe Yoga and Millenial Brewing Co. present Poses for Pups dog and puppy adoption event and yoga class benefitting Doghouse Rescue Academy.

Sexaholics The Movie [Theatre Premiere] Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join the Cast & Crew of Sexaholics the Movie for an exclusive Red Carpet Theatre Premiere Party hosted by Celeste Celeste & Jermaine Church.