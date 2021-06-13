Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 8 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Fort Myers calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fort Myers area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgemB_0aT3F7av00

A Conversation About Structural Racism & Implicit Bias

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2031 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join FutureMakers for an opportunity learn and discuss the structure of racism and implicit bias.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJrvm_0aT3F7av00

Wine & Cheese Pairing

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Wine down with us on Wine Wednesday! Join us on June 30th at 6pm for a wine and cheese pairing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeQUv_0aT3F7av00

Drag Me To Brunch

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2245 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL

Looking for a new brunch option on Sunday? Come join us at the hottest new place in town, Eden. Amazing brunch menu with bottomless mimosa's all day and featuring some of the best drag...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWoBv_0aT3F7av00

Pups and Poses

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1811 Royal Palm Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Vibe Yoga and Millenial Brewing Co. present Poses for Pups dog and puppy adoption event and yoga class benefitting Doghouse Rescue Academy.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292Shj_0aT3F7av00

Sexaholics The Movie [Theatre Premiere]

Fort Myers, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2301 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Join the Cast & Crew of Sexaholics the Movie for an exclusive Red Carpet Theatre Premiere Party hosted by Celeste Celeste & Jermaine Church.

Learn More
Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
144
Followers
246
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Millenial Brewing Co#Doghouse Rescue Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Myers area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at Mobil at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Myers, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Myers area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Marathon at 402 Del Prado Blvd S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 17308 Park 78 Dr.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Rainy forecast for Fort Myers? Jump on it!

(FORT MYERS, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Myers Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Coming soon: Fort Myers events

1. Instructed Life Drawing – Gestural and Structural Approach to the Figure - Onsite Class; 2. KNOW Fort Myers Come Back Party; 3. Open House for 14360 Mcgregor BLVD Fort Myers FL 33919; 4. Fort Myers - Suit Up Trivia Pub Crawl - $10,000+ IN PRIZES!; 5. Butterfly Gardening Basics;
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 2. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 5. Inside Sales Representative; 6. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 7. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule;
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Fort Myers Voice

House hunting? Check these Fort Myers townhomes

(FORT MYERS, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Fort Myers, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.