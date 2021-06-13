Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 8 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sarasota:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFVuh_0aT3F6iC00

Concert Series Event: Noah Hardaway, Piano

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota, FL 34242

Award winning pianist Noah Hardaway presents an evening of piano masterworks at St. Boniface

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewbIC_0aT3F6iC00

Sarasota Knowing & Believing The Love of God Conference

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3675 Clark Road, Sarasota, FL 34233

Come Find Out How Much God Loves You and Learn to Truly Believe it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8Voy_0aT3F6iC00

Siesta Key Farmers Market

Siesta Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 5104 Ocean Blvd, Siesta Key, FL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Every Sunday: 8.00 am to 12.00 pm Location: 5124 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL 34242

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLbNZ_0aT3F6iC00

Texas Holdem for a Cause

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 5585 Palmer Crossing Circle, Sarasota, FL 34233

Texas Holdem is a fun way to raise money for our 2 charities, 2 Night every other month. open to the public

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PIRN_0aT3F6iC00

Painting & Boba

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 6517 Superior Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34231

Cool off at Teas Days with a painting class and a cold drink! Includes supplies, instruction and a drink :)

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
154
Followers
238
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

