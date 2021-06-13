Lakeland calendar: What's coming up

(LAKELAND, FL) Lakeland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Lakeland area:

LKLD INDIE FEST TWO Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 802 North Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

A celebration of music and art, showcasing Lakeland's homegrown talents.

Sapateiro Invitational 24 Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 121 Florida Avenue South, Lakeland, FL 33801

Sapateiro Invitational makes its return in Lakeland, Florida at the Polk Theatre for a night of tournaments and super fights.

The Royal Treatment with the Frog Princess Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join the Frog Princess for a makeover fit for royalty! Get the Royal Treatment and have some princess fun with the Frog Princess!

Island Princess Tea Party Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Come join the Island Princess for treats and tea! Meet and Greet for every royal guest, Interactive Storytime and a Sing and Dance Along!