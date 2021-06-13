Coming soon: Syracuse events

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

WCNY’s 7th Annual Taste of Fame Culinary Dinner Experience Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

WCNY Presents its 7th Annual Taste of Fame Signature Fundraising Culinary Dinner Experience with Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Oct. 15.

Blue Man Group Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Address: 362 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY

Buy Blue Man Group tickets now to see theatre live on Thu, Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm at Landmark Theatre - Syracuse in Syracuse, NY.

West Africa on a Plate Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Looking for a unique way to spend a laid back Sunday afternoon? Why not treat yourself or surprise your loves with a unique cooking class.

Impractical Jokers Live Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY

Ticket listings for Impractical Jokers (Rescheduled from 7/10/2020, 8/27/2021) at Upstate Medical University Arena at Oncenter in Syracuse, NY on 11/7/2021

Levin Brothers - June 18 at The Westcott Theater Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY

7:00PM Doors | $100 Table (seats 1-4 people) | 16+ with ID (under 16 with adult) Friday, June 18th After Dark Presents Levin Brothers: Tony Levin, Pete Levin, Jeff Siegel, Jeff Ciampa An extremely...