Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Coming soon: Syracuse events

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 8 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVpbu_0aT3F4wk00

WCNY’s 7th Annual Taste of Fame Culinary Dinner Experience

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

WCNY Presents its 7th Annual Taste of Fame Signature Fundraising Culinary Dinner Experience with Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Oct. 15.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRfPk_0aT3F4wk00

Blue Man Group

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 08:30 AM

Address: 362 S Salina St, Syracuse, NY

Buy Blue Man Group tickets now to see theatre live on Thu, Feb 24, 2022 7:30 pm at Landmark Theatre - Syracuse in Syracuse, NY.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0o8h_0aT3F4wk00

West Africa on a Plate

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Looking for a unique way to spend a laid back Sunday afternoon? Why not treat yourself or surprise your loves with a unique cooking class.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsOSc_0aT3F4wk00

Impractical Jokers Live

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 515 Montgomery St, Syracuse, NY

Ticket listings for Impractical Jokers (Rescheduled from 7/10/2020, 8/27/2021) at Upstate Medical University Arena at Oncenter in Syracuse, NY on 11/7/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrtBR_0aT3F4wk00

Levin Brothers - June 18 at The Westcott Theater

Syracuse, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY

7:00PM Doors | $100 Table (seats 1-4 people) | 16+ with ID (under 16 with adult) Friday, June 18th After Dark Presents Levin Brothers: Tony Levin, Pete Levin, Jeff Siegel, Jeff Ciampa An extremely...

Learn More
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
113
Followers
225
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Levin
Person
Lidia Bastianich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wcny Presents#Ny Buy Blue Man Group#Sun Jun#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Syracuse now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Be prepared to be impressed by this meticulously maintained condo close to everything Fayetteville has to offer. Shopping, Dining, Medical Facilities. It's all right
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Syracuse Saturday

(SYRACUSE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Syracuse area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon. MD's Market at 523 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1701 Erie Blvd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Syracuse

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Syracuse: 1. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Registered Nurse Calling all Travelers to Syracuse NY *Free Housing!; 4. Sales / Sales Consultant / Sales Associate / Sales Executive; 5. Customer Service Representative - Consultant - Hiring This Week; 6. LTL Driver; 7. High Volume Recruiter; 8. Assistant Store Manager; 9. Merchandiser PT - Syracuse, NY; 10. Health Care Appeals Clerk;
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse News Beat

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Syracuse require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 2. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required 3. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 4. Administrative Assistant 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Top Pay - No-Touch