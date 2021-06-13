Live events on the horizon in Shreveport
(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shreveport:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: Shreveport, Shreveport, LA 71101
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101
3nd Annual United Through Fitness Festival is a come one come all 5k, 2k, 2k obstacle course, varieties of workout sessions.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Juneteenth weekend celebrating the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity of the African American community.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 509 Market Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Black Girl Magic Museum is an interactive selfie museum that uplift and embrace black women. We have 10+ exhibits and props
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 1010 Marshall St, STE A, Shreveport, LA 71101
Camp Surfari makes learning so fun, the kids don't even realize they are learning. We make helping, caring, and sharing the best thing ever!