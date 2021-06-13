Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Live events on the horizon in Shreveport

Posted by 
Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 8 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Shreveport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Shreveport:

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Shreveport, Shreveport, LA 71101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

3 Annual United Through Fitness Festival/ ShampTMT

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport, LA 71101

3nd Annual United Through Fitness Festival is a come one come all 5k, 2k, 2k obstacle course, varieties of workout sessions.

The 34th Annual Let The Good Times Roll Festival

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Juneteenth weekend celebrating the culture, music, art, fashion, and unity of the African American community.

Black Girl Magic Museum Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 509 Market Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Black Girl Magic Museum is an interactive selfie museum that uplift and embrace black women. We have 10+ exhibits and props

Camp Surfari One Day Camp June 14, 2021

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1010 Marshall St, STE A, Shreveport, LA 71101

Camp Surfari makes learning so fun, the kids don't even realize they are learning. We make helping, caring, and sharing the best thing ever!

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport Dispatch

Shreveport, LA
248
Followers
231
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

