Coming soon: Savannah events
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 305 east 38th street, Savannah, GA 31401
Our favorite aura photographer is back! Come see your Aura in living color and get a detailed explanation of what each color means.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM
Address: 317 West River Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Catch the return of The Cadillac Three LIVE at Saddle Bags Savannah on November 13th, 2021
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 117 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401
AURA Fest Presents: Weedeater, Joe Buckyourself, Adam Faucett, Sins of Godless Men at El Rocko Lounge
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Address: na, Savannah, GA 31401
This for all women who are ready to R.I.S.E . Revitalizing Individuals Sacred Energy. Are you ready to recognize that you are sacred?
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Address: 306 W Upper Factors Walk, Savannah, GA 31401
At this event, "Everybody Gets Lei'd"! Come dressed in your favorite Luau themed attire.