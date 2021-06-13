Cancel
Savannah, GA

Coming soon: Savannah events

Posted by 
Savannah Times
Savannah Times
 8 days ago

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpRbD_0aT3F2BI00

Aura Photography with Sondra

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 east 38th street, Savannah, GA 31401

Our favorite aura photographer is back! Come see your Aura in living color and get a detailed explanation of what each color means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3vf9_0aT3F2BI00

The Cadillac Three pres by Country Fuzz at Saddlebags (Nov 13th)

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 317 West River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Catch the return of The Cadillac Three LIVE at Saddle Bags Savannah on November 13th, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQXgn_0aT3F2BI00

Weedeater, Joe Buck Yourself, Adam Faucett, Sins of Godless Men at El Rocko

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 117 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401

AURA Fest Presents: Weedeater, Joe Buckyourself, Adam Faucett, Sins of Godless Men at El Rocko Lounge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PRDr_0aT3F2BI00

Sister Rise Retreat

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: na, Savannah, GA 31401

This for all women who are ready to R.I.S.E . Revitalizing Individuals Sacred Energy. Are you ready to recognize that you are sacred?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iev8H_0aT3F2BI00

Everybody Gets Lei'd ~ Hawaiian Themed Bar Crawl

Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 306 W Upper Factors Walk, Savannah, GA 31401

At this event, "Everybody Gets Lei'd"! Come dressed in your favorite Luau themed attire.

Savannah Times

Savannah Times

Savannah, GA
ABOUT

With Savannah Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

