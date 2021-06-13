Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise events coming soon

Boise Dispatch
(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boise area:

Mardi Gras Bar Crawl - Boise

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 West Main St, Boise, ID 83702

The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Boise into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!

Boise: Mimosas + Movement Pop Up!

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 599 South Americana Boulevard, Boise, ID 83702

Join us for a Sunday Funday pop up at CoreStrong!

Colony House VIP Experience // Boise, ID Oct 30

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1009 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Idaho Remodeling & Design Show

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702

Idaho's Premier Home Improvement Show is coming this spring to inspire you with hundreds of ideas for your remodeling project!

Taco 2s-Day Birthday Bash

Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:22 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:22 PM

Address: TBD, Boise, ID 83702

What better way to celebrate the ULTIMATE 2's DAY than with a TACO TUESDAY BIRTHDAY BASH?

Boise, ID
With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Check out these houses for sale in Boise

(BOISE, ID) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Boise area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Trending lifestyle headlines in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Boise area, click here.
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Boise

(BOISE, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Boise. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

These condos are for sale in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Boise or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Start tomorrow? Boise companies hiring immediately

These companies in Boise are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Work from Home Sales Associate; 4. Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. Telemarketer Sales- Work From Home; 6. REMOTE! Work from Home CSR! $16hr -Must live within 80mi from Boise ID; 7. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 8. Financial Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 9. Customer Service Representative / Technical Support (Fully Remote); 10. Customer Service Representative - Work From Home;
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

House-hunt Boise: What’s on the market

(BOISE, ID) Looking for a house in Boise? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Check out these Boise homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Renovated home, on huge lot next to elementary school & peppermint park. This home has been recently updated w/ new roof (3yrs), new exterior paint (3yrs), gas fireplace, new interior paint, new upgraded carpet w/ memory foam, laminate flooring on the main level, 5 inch base, upgraded lighting. Kitchen features SS appliance, newer gas range, nickel pulls, & huge pantry. Spacious master suite w/ dual vanities & walk-in closet. Enormous yard w/ mature landscaping, oversized rear patio, gazebo, & new playset!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Juniper Cooper-Grivas, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful ranch style home in the West Boise area on a quiet cul-de-sac. In this home you will find spacious bedrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash. New flooring, new interior & exterior paint, two living areas, a remodeled master bathroom with a tile shower, 4 shower heads & bluetooth speakers. Outside you will enjoy a huge backyard with garden space and a big covered patio. This is a great location, central to everything.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christina Moore Ward, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located in one of South Boise's most popular communities, you'll enjoy tree lined streets with hanging baskets, resort style pool & clubhouse, community parks and veggie garden, private dog park, and a hometown neighborhood feel! This single level with bonus room is spacious and open in all the right places, and includes high end finishes in a neutral palate. Light and bright throughout with oversized windows and sun porch. Extra large 4 car garage with room for all of your toys and hobbies. Welcome Home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Majors, Better Homes & Gardens 43North at 208-381-8000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwSW50ZXJtb3VudGFpbiUyME11bHRpcGxlJTIwTGlzdGluZyUyMFNlcnZpY2UuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtSU1MU0lELTk4ODAzOTMyJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Highly desired area of town! Close to BSU, downtown, greenbelt, restaurants, and entertainment. Home situated on two lots with the entrance off Williams. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and pantry. Newer laminate flooring, furnace and water heater. Huge mature trees, corner lot, large covered front porch, and storage shed. BTVAI<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brette Shakespeare, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson- Meridian at 208-672-0447</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Boise, ID
Boise Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Boise

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Boise: 1. 100% COMMISSION SALES - Medical Sales & Distribution; 2. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On; 4. Vacation Club Sales / Timeshare Sales; 5. Labor & Delivery Travel Nurse RN - $2592 per week in ID; 6. Service Manager 80-90k; 7. Travel Allied - $30.77/Hour $1231/Weekly; 8. Administrative Assistant; 9. Retail Associate - FT and PT positions; 10. Retail Merchandiser;