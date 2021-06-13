Boise events coming soon
(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Boise area:
Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 09:00 PM
Address: 507 West Main St, Boise, ID 83702
The Mardi Gras Bar Crawl is coming Saturday February 19th, 2022! We're turning Boise into Bourbon Street for the biggest Mardi party!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 599 South Americana Boulevard, Boise, ID 83702
Join us for a Sunday Funday pop up at CoreStrong!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 1009 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702
Idaho's Premier Home Improvement Show is coming this spring to inspire you with hundreds of ideas for your remodeling project!
Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:22 PM
Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:22 PM
Address: TBD, Boise, ID 83702
What better way to celebrate the ULTIMATE 2's DAY than with a TACO TUESDAY BIRTHDAY BASH?