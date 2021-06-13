Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Coming soon: Fayetteville events

Fayetteville Times
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Fayetteville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fayetteville area:

Downtown Outdoor Concert Series with 87& Pine!

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 405 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

The Downtown Outdoor Concert Series continues with 87 & Pine!

Charity Bingo

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 116 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Fayetteville Community Lions Club 1st Charity Bingo, join us Saturday Jun 26 2021, @ 2pm @ Volta Space 116 Person St., Fayetteville

NuDecadent Designs Presents The “Create & Achieve" Creative Arts Series

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 401Roberson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

NuDecadent Designs & Concourse 107 Presents The Greater Good Create & Achieve Program: Summer Edition - A Create & Design Art Therapy Event

Speed Reading Class - Fayetteville

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Fayetteville, NC 28301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Family Reset: Cape Fear Botanical Gardens

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 North Eastern Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join the USO in an event designed just for military kids. You must have at least one child between 6 and 16 to participate.

With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

