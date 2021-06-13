Cancel
Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage calendar: Coming events

Posted by Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 8 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Live events are lining up on the Anchorage calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Anchorage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcldf_0aT3EykC00

Singles Events in Anchorage (Ages 32-44) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Speed Dating

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Singles Events in Anchorage (Ages 32-44) | Let's Get Cheeky! | Speed Dating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02l9P7_0aT3EykC00

FREE MASTERMIND Secret Language Creating Instant Attraction w a woman AC

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Anchorage, AK 99501

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn16C_0aT3EykC00

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 524 West 4th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDQHB_0aT3EykC00

Inlet Tower Goat Yoga

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1020 W 12th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

Baby Goats need exercise too, so come join them in a yoga class!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495NXf_0aT3EykC00

Brown Bear Encounters

Anchorage, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 4731 O'Malley Rd, Anchorage, AK

Meet the Alaska Zoo's big brown bears up close and go behind-the-scenes with zookeepers.

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

