Salem, OR

Salem calendar: Events coming up

Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 8 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Salem is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Salem area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ck3SB_0aT3ExrT00

Always In My Heart Charity - HIGH FITNESS Fundraiser

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Join us for a fun night of music, dance, fitness and fun as we raise money to continue to send FREE care packages to miscarriage and stillbirth families! Click on the link for more of the details...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OJdfl_0aT3ExrT00

Datsun Swap Meet — Powerland Heritage Park

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3995 Brooklake Rd NE, Salem, OR

The PayPal Giving Fund allows Powerland Heritage Park to receive donations without processing fees when you use your PayPal account to donate to us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0951sU_0aT3ExrT00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Salem, Salem, OR 97301

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VL6ly_0aT3ExrT00

Willamette Valley, OR - Free Redfin Home Buying Webinar

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Online, Salem, OR 97301

Home Buying Webinar Thinking about buying a home but don't know where to start? Redfin Agents Ericka Tatum and Leslie Pena Chaidez will walk you through the home-buying process from the convenience of your computer so you know what to expect. Video: https://redfin.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8bDo5KFxQhiKfERHsnnpyQ What we'll cover: Is buying for you? Salem home prices, inventory & market conditions Purchasing a new home remotely Home financing & the purchase process

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjHS1_0aT3ExrT00

Oregon State Salem RV Show

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2330 17th St NE, Salem, OR

Oregon State Salem RV Show features a display of products like travel trailers, sport utility products, motorhomes class b, motorhomes class c, tent trailers, and campers, and much more. Our 40th...

