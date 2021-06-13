Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Live events Lubbock — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 8 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Lubbock calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXgUM_0aT3Ev6100

The Caldwell Kids with David Gaschen present An Evening of Broadway’s Best

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

The incomparable David Gaschen will headline and host the Caldwell Kids!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLL9m_0aT3Ev6100

THE HOME RUN

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 519 Avenue J, Lubbock, TX 79401

THE HOME RUN is a Foster*A*Life event that helps foster children find a home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S40fk_0aT3Ev6100

John Conlee – Classic Country Legend – Live at the Cactus!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

John Conlee is a country music icon and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlyDS_0aT3Ev6100

The Big Hits of Bon Jovi, Journey and Chicago

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 17th, 2021 - Caldwell Entertainment presents the Big Hits of Bon Jovi, Journey and Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8Nad_0aT3Ev6100

A Rockin' '50s, '60s, '70s Nostalgia Nite

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 31st, 2021 - Caldwell Entertainment presents A Rockin' '50s, '60s, '70s Nostalgia Nite

Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lubbock Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Lubbock right now

(LUBBOCK, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Lubbock, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6020 34Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Phillips 66 at 2440 19Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Lubbock News Alert

Price checks register Lubbock diesel price, cheapest station

(LUBBOCK, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.66 in the greater Lubbock area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lubbock area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 9805 University Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.63 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Love's Travel Stop at 4221 N Ih-27, the survey found: