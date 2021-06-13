Live events Lubbock — what’s coming up

(LUBBOCK, TX) Live events are lining up on the Lubbock calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

The Caldwell Kids with David Gaschen present An Evening of Broadway’s Best Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

The incomparable David Gaschen will headline and host the Caldwell Kids!!!

THE HOME RUN Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 519 Avenue J, Lubbock, TX 79401

THE HOME RUN is a Foster*A*Life event that helps foster children find a home!

John Conlee – Classic Country Legend – Live at the Cactus! Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

John Conlee is a country music icon and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1981.

The Big Hits of Bon Jovi, Journey and Chicago Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 17th, 2021 - Caldwell Entertainment presents the Big Hits of Bon Jovi, Journey and Chicago

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

New Date - July 31st, 2021 - Caldwell Entertainment presents A Rockin' '50s, '60s, '70s Nostalgia Nite