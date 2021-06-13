Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola events coming soon

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 8 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pensacola area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlZsZ_0aT3EtKZ00

Perfect Beachfront-Teen Family Time! ages 12-112!

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4771 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL

NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED! FAMILY DAY FOR TEENS! Ages 12+ PLEASE, PLEASE READ ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: This event is meant to be a family activity, therefore ALL guests are required to have paid seats. Non...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFrLe_0aT3EtKZ00

Fire and Lights

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Fire and Lights at 270 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32502-4841, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:45 am to 10:45 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axnAY_0aT3EtKZ00

Little River Band

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 118 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

The health and safety of our customers is of the utmost importance to the Saenger Theatre. Due to Corvid-19 restrictions, the Little River Band concert has been rescheduled to September 30, 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvw9R_0aT3EtKZ00

All Services Ball

Pensacola, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 116 East Gonzalez Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

This is the inaugural event of The HER Foundations All Service Ball celebrating military, law enforcement and first responders in NWFL

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzIHs_0aT3EtKZ00

Pensacola, FL Concealed Carry Class - Weekdays

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License About this event This 3 hour class is taught by NRA Certified instructors. Visit the...

Learn More
Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
280
Followers
231
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Family Day#Live Events#Sun Jun 13 2021#The Saenger Theatre#Nra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Lifestyle wrap: Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Life in Pensacola has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

What's up: Top news in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) What’s going on in Pensacola? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pensacola area, click here.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Pensacola Saturday

(PENSACOLA, FL) According to Pensacola gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6403 N 9Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

These condos are for sale in Pensacola

(PENSACOLA, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Pensacola or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Insurance Sales Rep. - Work from Home Office; 2. Seeking Driven Sales Reps to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 3. Sales Associate - Work from Home or Office - No Cold Calls; 4. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 5. MSR (June 14th); 6. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 10. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

No experience necessary — Pensacola companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative Customer Service 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 4. Entry Level Sales Representative - Insurance Agent 5. Sales Representative / Customer Service 6. Office Assistant 7. Administrative Assistant 8. Caregiver
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pensacola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pensacola: 1. Sales Representative; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 3. Hiring hotel Night housemen, part time laundry and Housekeeping $100 CASH bonus; 4. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in FL; 5. Life Insurance Agent-Commission-We Pay For Your Course; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. Sales Representative Customer Service; 8. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 9. Office Admin; 10. Quality Assurance Office Assistant;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Start immediately with these jobs in Pensacola

These companies in Pensacola are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Entry Level Insurance Agent-Training Provided; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. Remote Sales Gurus - High Impact High Income; 4. Seeking Driven Sales Reps to Work From Home - No Cold Calls; 5. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 6. WORK FROM HOME Bilingual Customer Service Specialist - Florida Only; 7. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Sales Operator - Work from Home Florida; 10. Remote Sales Rep;
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Pensacola

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pensacola: 1. Sales Representative; 2. Health Insurance Agents Wanted- Full Support/ Free Leads/ Paid Direct; 3. Customer Service / Remote Sales; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 6. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 per week in FL; 7. Work from Home Sales Reps-Training Provided-Unlimited Growth Potential; 8. Looking For Amazing Culture As A Licensed Insurance Agent?; 9. Vocation Instructor - Environmental Services (Hospitality & Tourism); 10. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative;