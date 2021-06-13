Pensacola events coming soon

(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pensacola area:

Perfect Beachfront-Teen Family Time! ages 12-112! Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4771 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL

NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED! FAMILY DAY FOR TEENS! Ages 12+ PLEASE, PLEASE READ ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: This event is meant to be a family activity, therefore ALL guests are required to have paid seats. Non...

Fire and Lights Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Fire and Lights at 270 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32502-4841, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:45 am to 10:45 am

Little River Band Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 118 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

The health and safety of our customers is of the utmost importance to the Saenger Theatre. Due to Corvid-19 restrictions, the Little River Band concert has been rescheduled to September 30, 2021...

All Services Ball Pensacola, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 116 East Gonzalez Street, Pensacola, FL 32501

This is the inaugural event of The HER Foundations All Service Ball celebrating military, law enforcement and first responders in NWFL

Pensacola, FL Concealed Carry Class - Weekdays Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License About this event This 3 hour class is taught by NRA Certified instructors. Visit the...