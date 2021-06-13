Pensacola events coming soon
(PENSACOLA, FL) Pensacola is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Pensacola area:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 4771 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL
NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED! FAMILY DAY FOR TEENS! Ages 12+ PLEASE, PLEASE READ ALL OF THE FOLLOWING: This event is meant to be a family activity, therefore ALL guests are required to have paid seats. Non...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:45 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM
Fire and Lights at 270 N Palafox St, Pensacola, FL 32502-4841, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 09:45 am to 10:45 am
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 118 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL
The health and safety of our customers is of the utmost importance to the Saenger Theatre. Due to Corvid-19 restrictions, the Little River Band concert has been rescheduled to September 30, 2021...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 116 East Gonzalez Street, Pensacola, FL 32501
This is the inaugural event of The HER Foundations All Service Ball celebrating military, law enforcement and first responders in NWFL
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM
This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License About this event This 3 hour class is taught by NRA Certified instructors. Visit the...