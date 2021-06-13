Mobile calendar: Events coming up

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Mobile calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mobile:

The Encounter 2021 Mobile, AL

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 1 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Equipping and preparing creatives through the arts mind, body, soul and spirit.

An Evening with the Chip Herrington Jazz 5 Mobile, AL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 78 St Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602

Join us for an evening with the Chip Herrington Jazz 5!

Mobile Comedy Festival Mobile, AL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 South Conception Street, Mobile, AL 36602

MCF Comedy Competition Meet & Greet: Aug 8 Competition: Aug 11-14

Super Bowl 2022 Cruise- REGISTRATION Mobile, AL

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Feb 02, 06:00 AM

Address: 201 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Watch the Super Bowl while cruising the Caribbean. 5 day Caribbean Cruise leaving from Mobile port traveling to Yucatan and Cozumel

11th Annual Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium Mobile, AL

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 02:30 PM

Address: 51 North Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Gulf Coast Trauma Symposium William A.L. Mitchell Endowed Lectureship John Campbell Tribute Lecture August 18-19, 2020 Battle House Hotel