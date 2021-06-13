Cancel
Akron, OH

Live events on the horizon in Akron

Akron Times
 8 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Akron is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Akron:

All Wheels For Veterans

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 690 West Waterloo Road, Akron, OH 44314

Come join us for a beautiful ride and a scavenger hunt. Free T-Shirt to everyone that pre-registers, dinner for all and many great prizes!

AAM After Work: Games in the Garden with Artist Jordan Wong

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1 South High Street, Akron, OH 44308

Relax after work with artist Jordan Wong and a scavenger hunt through his art installation in the Bud and Susie Rogers' Garden.

2021 ASCE Rubber Ducks Picnic & Ballgame

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 300 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

ASCE annual ballgame event between The Akron Rubber Ducks and Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Elevate Akron Yoga Festival 2021

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

JOIN US FOR OUR 8TH ANNUAL ELEVATE AKRON YOGA FESTIVAL AT LOCK 3 PARK - DOWNTOWN AKRON!

CycleNuts 5th Anniversary Tour - Bike Aboard Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Actual starting location revealed with your ticket, Akron,, OH 44307

Trains are fun! So are anniversaries! Put them together - double fun!! CycleNuts' 5th Anniversary aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railway

ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

