Coming soon: Madison events
(MADISON, WI) Live events are coming to Madison.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madison:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 25 S Livingston St, Madison, WI
THE RESISTANCE PRESENTS: BLEACHERS with Claud Wednesday, October 27, 2021 The Sylvee - Madison, WI Tickets on sale FRIDAY, MAY 21 @ 10am HERE! Members of The Resistance check your email for a...
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 610 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706
Confirm your intention to attend FISC during the 2021-2022 academic year by holding your spot. Due by September 15th.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Dane County Fair is an annual, family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to walk through the New Holland Pavilions and the Exhibition Hall to view youth-developed projects that are an...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 770 West Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53706
Showcasing the latest research and resources on positive aging, with Speakers, a Poster Session, and a Health & Resource Fair.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:45 AM
Address: 750 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53706
The Chazen Museum of Art is open for the spring semester!