Tallahassee events coming up

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tallahassee area:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 108 West College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301

Learn to help yourself and others heal from trauma through a unique combination of best mental health practices and biblical engagement.

Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour (Tallahassee, FL) Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 459 W College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Elysian Events and Potbelly's Presents: Gorgon City - The Olympia Tour

NIGHT OF CIGARS & FLY PROFESSINALS Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 3030 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

YOUR NIGHTLIFE HASN'T BEEN FULFILLED UNTIL YOU'VE EXPERIENCE TALLAHASSEE’S PREMIER CIGAR LOUNGE!!! NIGHT OF CIGARS & FLY PROFESSIONALS

Enriching your Relationships: Weekend Romantic Getaway Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2979 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32301

The Love....Quite Simply retreat is designed to help couples enrich their relationships both individually and spiritually.

Speed Reading Class - Tallahassee Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: Tallahassee, FL 32301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.