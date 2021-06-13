Naples events coming soon

(NAPLES, FL) Live events are lining up on the Naples calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naples:

Naples Christmas Glow Run 5k Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:45 PM

**SIGN UP ON RUNELITEEVENTS.COM FOR THE LOWEST PRICE! Run on paths lined with thousands of lights and dozens of lighted characters! Add to the excitement and fun by running or walking with glowing...

2021 Southwest Florida Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD! Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 50 Riverside Cir, Naples, FL

Please mark your calendars for the 2021 Southwest Florida Walk & Roll! We will see you on Saturday, September 18, 2021 Please reach out to the Chapter Director, Heloise Hoffmann, with any...

Hodges University: Free PTA Informational Session! Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2647 Professional Cir, Naples, FL

Interested in becoming a Physical Therapist Assistant? Learn the details of the Hodges University CAPTE accredited PTA program along with scholarship opportunities at a free PTA informational...

Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Golem Gate, Naples, FL

In TORCH SONG THE TWO-act revival of HARVEY FIERSTEINS AWARD-winning TORCH SONG TRILOGY THE LIFE OF ARNOLD BECKOFF, a TORCH SONG-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized...

Casting Call - SLOW FOOD By Wendy MacLeod Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Golem Gate, Naples, FL

Casting Call for SLOW FOOD by Wendy MacLeon directed by Scott Lilly, will be June 15th 7pm-8:30pm. We will be casting 1 Male 40-60 years old and 1 Female 40-60 years old a married couple...