Events on the Reno calendar

(RENO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Reno calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reno:

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501

Calling Down The Thunder National Tour with Scott McKay aka Patriot Streetfighter

2021 Reno River Festival Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2 South Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV 89501

Summer is back in 2021! The Reno River Festival returns June 12-13 with a celebration of all things local.

Charity Mini Golf Tournament Reno, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6925 S Virginia St, Reno, NV

Join us and have fun playing mini golf while supporting our work of repairing homes and revitalizing communities in the Northern Nevada! $150 for a foursome. E-mail CJ Manthe at cjmanthertnnv.org...

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Reno, NV Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 N. Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

Lex Fridays Reno, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2500 E 2nd St, Reno, NV

Fri, Jun 18: Lex Fridays at Lex in Reno / Lake Tahoe. Find table reservations on Discotech!