Reno, NV

Events on the Reno calendar

Reno Voice
 8 days ago

(RENO, NV) Live events are lining up on the Reno calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Reno:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXBHV_0aT3EnHR00

Scott McKay aka "The Patriot Streetfighter" - Lunch and MEET & GREET

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV 89501

Calling Down The Thunder National Tour with Scott McKay aka Patriot Streetfighter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rciXq_0aT3EnHR00

2021 Reno River Festival

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 2 South Arlington Avenue, Reno, NV 89501

Summer is back in 2021! The Reno River Festival returns June 12-13 with a celebration of all things local.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfWr5_0aT3EnHR00

Charity Mini Golf Tournament

Reno, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6925 S Virginia St, Reno, NV

Join us and have fun playing mini golf while supporting our work of repairing homes and revitalizing communities in the Northern Nevada! $150 for a foursome. E-mail CJ Manthe at cjmanthertnnv.org...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goq19_0aT3EnHR00

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Reno, NV

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 N. Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2h7q_0aT3EnHR00

Lex Fridays

Reno, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2500 E 2nd St, Reno, NV

Fri, Jun 18: Lex Fridays at Lex in Reno / Lake Tahoe. Find table reservations on Discotech!

With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

