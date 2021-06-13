Coming soon: Lexington events

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

Bill Bellamy Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 161 Lexington Green Cir UNIT C4, Lexington, KY

Using his experiences growing up in Newark, Bill Bellamy started doing stand-up while he was a student at Rutgers University. Bellamy quickly discovered how much he enjoyed making people laugh...

SoulFeast Kickoff Soiree: Presented by Guide Realty Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1591 Winchester Rd #104, Lexington, KY

Presented by Guide Realty. Mix and mingle with the featured chefs, restauranters and farmers of SoulFeast Week.

UK Chemical & Materials Engineering Camp 2021 Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 351 Administration Drive, Lexington, KY 40506

Join the UK College of Engineering for an in-person Chemical & Materials Engineering camp this summer!

Contemporary Problems in Human Sexuality with Fr. David Wheeler Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40502

Three Tuesday Evening Sessions (May 4th, June 1st, June 29th): 7:00-8:00 PM each evening

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, United States Of America on Mon, 14, Feb...