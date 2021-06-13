Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Coming soon: Lexington events

Posted by 
Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZuc7_0aT3ElVz00

Bill Bellamy

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:45 PM

Address: 161 Lexington Green Cir UNIT C4, Lexington, KY

Using his experiences growing up in Newark, Bill Bellamy started doing stand-up while he was a student at Rutgers University. Bellamy quickly discovered how much he enjoyed making people laugh...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXEXQ_0aT3ElVz00

SoulFeast Kickoff Soiree: Presented by Guide Realty

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1591 Winchester Rd #104, Lexington, KY

Presented by Guide Realty. Mix and mingle with the featured chefs, restauranters and farmers of SoulFeast Week.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1hlt_0aT3ElVz00

UK Chemical & Materials Engineering Camp 2021

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 351 Administration Drive, Lexington, KY 40506

Join the UK College of Engineering for an in-person Chemical & Materials Engineering camp this summer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxXyl_0aT3ElVz00

Contemporary Problems in Human Sexuality with Fr. David Wheeler

Lexington, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40502

Three Tuesday Evening Sessions (May 4th, June 1st, June 29th): 7:00-8:00 PM each evening

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4mn4_0aT3ElVz00

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 W Vine St, Lexington, KY

Find the cheapest flights and accommodation options and get your tickets for Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, United States Of America on Mon, 14, Feb...

Learn More
Lexington Bulletin

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
147
Followers
236
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Bellamy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexington Green Cir#Rutgers University#Guide Realty#Soulfeast Week#College Of Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lexington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Marshall by Ball Homes, LLC.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Stewart, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lexington, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lexington area, click here.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Single-family homes for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lexington area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Top Lexington sports news

(LEXINGTON, KY) Lexington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Lexington sports stories like these, click here.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Saturday has sun for Lexington — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LEXINGTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lexington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Start immediately with these jobs in Lexington

These companies in Lexington are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow!; 2. Work from Home Sales Consultant START TODAY!; 3. "Work From Home" Virtual Opportunity Available; 4. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home; 5. Remote Call Center Representative; 6. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Work from Home, Great Sales Opportunity;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lexington require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE 2. Entry-Level Sales Representative 3. Entry Level Virtual Sales Representative 4. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 5. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 6. Class A Truck Driver 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Top condo units for sale in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, KY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lexington or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lexington as of Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lexington: 1. 3097 Todds Rd (859) 266-3202; 2. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr (859) 272-2575; 3. 150 W Lowry Ln #190 (859) 276-2119; 4. 1650 Bryan Station Rd (859) 293-6476; 5. 1808 Alexandria Dr (859) 277-0767; 6. 3650 Boston Rd (859) 223-0959; 7. 3101 Richmond Rd (859) 269-4637; 8. 4750 Hartland Pkwy (859) 245-5855; 9. 1060 Chinoe Rd #190 (859) 335-2380; 10. 3175 Beaumont Centre Cir (859) 219-1842; 11. 1600 Leestown Rd #150 (859) 259-0965; 12. 704 Euclid Ave (859) 687-3270; 13. 2155 Paul Jones Way #100 859-264-3010; 14. 351 Meijer Way #100 859-219-3710; 15. 1063 E New Circle Rd 859-253-2885; 16. 2290 Nicholasville Rd 859-276-1553; 17. 2209 Richmond Rd 859-269-8832; 18. 2001 Harrodsburg Rd 859-278-9911; 19. 6401 Polo Club Ln 859-294-0510; 20. 2700 Richmond Rd 859-269-5396; 21. 3813 Dylan Pl 859-219-0102; 22. 2284 Versailles Rd 859-278-3471; 23. 3349 Tates Creek Rd 859-266-0413; 24. 4101 Tates Creek Centre Dr STE 156, STE 156 859-273-0222; 25. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr #80 859-223-0701; 26. 3120 Pimlico Pkwy #178 859-273-7963; 27. 260 E New Circle Rd 859-225-8903; 28. 3001 Pink Pigeon Pkwy 859-543-8665; 29. 101 E Reynolds Rd 859-272-0476; 30. 110 Towne Center Dr 859-288-2172; 31. 4051 Nicholasville Rd 859-971-0572; 32. 500 W New Cir Rd 859-381-9370; 33. 2350 Grey Lag Way 859-263-0999; 34. 4230 Saron Dr 859-272-1272; 35. 3735 Palomar Centre Dr 859-224-0840;
Lexington, KYPosted by
Lexington Bulletin

Job alert: These jobs are open in Lexington

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lexington: 1. WANTED: Rockstar Agents Who Thrive on Commission Based Sales!; 2. Virtual Sales Representative warm Leads - Recession Proof; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 4. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 5. PT/FT INSPECTOR / CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE / ONLINE; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2340 per week in KY; 7. Software Engineer -MariaDB; 8. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 10. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A;