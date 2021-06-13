Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro calendar: What's coming up

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 8 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greensboro:

Happy Hair Days For Mother & Children Boot Camp

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 Exchange Place, Greensboro, NC 27401

Stop the fussing and dry the tears! Join us to learn salon secrets to manage your child’s hair. This is a hands-on class.

Megan Blake's Group Dog Training

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.

Spartan Cinema ft. Jumanji: The Next Level

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

FREE Program: Movie nights in LeBauer Park return! Join us for the 2021 season of Spartan Cinema, presented by UNC Greensboro.

Rooftop Sunday’s Hookahs & Mimosas

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

RoofTop Sunday Fundays With Apartylife & Apartylife_NC Music, Food, Hookah!!!

Curl Conquering 101 Class: Greensboro North Carolina

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 217 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401

Agenda: To educate stylists and non-stylists on how to execute, maintain, and become certified in Curl Conquering Method ®.

ABOUT

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Politics
Greensboro gas at $2.5 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GREENSBORO, NC) According to Greensboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.89 per gallon on gas. Shannon's Stop & Shop at 1619 W Gate City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.5 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3301 W Gate City Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Gas savings: The cheapest station in Greensboro

(GREENSBORO, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greensboro area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shannon's Stop & Shop at 1619 W Gate City Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 400 N Greene St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Work remotely in Greensboro — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Associate Sales Agent; 2. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Work From Home; 4. "Work From Home" Virtual Benefits Available; 5. Customer Service Representative (Remote) 149038; 6. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 7. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - High Point, NC; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 9. Remote Call Center Representative; 10. Customer Service Associate;
Start immediately with these jobs in Greensboro

These companies in Greensboro are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Financial Services Representative - Ownership Opportunity!; 2. Remote Associate Sales Agent; 3. Call Center Representative; 4. Urgent Hiring! Client Services Specialist I (REMOTE ANY WHERE IN US); 5. Work Remotely - Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 6. Remote Contract Service Specialist; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 9. Educational Sales Coordinator (Work from Home); 10. Inside Sales Representative;
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Greensboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Greensboro: 1. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 2. Account Representative Entry Level; 3. Insurance Sales Agent - Winston Salem, NC; 4. Truck Drive / Shipping Clerk; 5. Assistant Manager; 6. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 7. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 8. Class A CDL - Cryogenic Tanker Driver; 9. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 10. Customer Service;