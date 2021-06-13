Greensboro calendar: What's coming up

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greensboro:

Happy Hair Days For Mother & Children Boot Camp Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 206 Exchange Place, Greensboro, NC 27401

Stop the fussing and dry the tears! Join us to learn salon secrets to manage your child’s hair. This is a hands-on class.

Megan Blake's Group Dog Training Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, South Lawn, Greensboro, NC 27401

Get great dog tips and real time practice with Megan Blake, as you learn to connect more deeply with your four-legged best friend.

Spartan Cinema ft. Jumanji: The Next Level Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

FREE Program: Movie nights in LeBauer Park return! Join us for the 2021 season of Spartan Cinema, presented by UNC Greensboro.

Rooftop Sunday’s Hookahs & Mimosas Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

RoofTop Sunday Fundays With Apartylife & Apartylife_NC Music, Food, Hookah!!!

Curl Conquering 101 Class: Greensboro North Carolina Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 217 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27401

Agenda: To educate stylists and non-stylists on how to execute, maintain, and become certified in Curl Conquering Method ®.