Corpus Christi events coming soon

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Live events are coming to Corpus Christi.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corpus Christi:

Coastal Bend-Back in Business Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The United Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating businesses and revitalization at The Bay Jewel downtown Corpus Christi! Join us for a night of networking. Stop by our STAR booth to enter for a...

Little Linksters - Corpus Christi CC Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 6300 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX Tee: Blue span (6,105 yds - Par 72) Welcome to the finest country club in South Texas. The Club, established in 1922, is the only private member owned country...

SUNDAY SCHOOL (ALL AGES) Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Join us for Sunday School @ 9:30am for all ages. Whether its for preschool, children, teens, or adults, we hope you'll find the right Sunday School class for you. We have a list of all Sunday...

Twista Live in Concert Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1724 North Tancahua Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Twista live in concert. Special performance by King Mogotti - Lil Farris - Kris Cameron- Jazzi Benz Sponsored by Elevate Production

Johnny Arreola in Concert "Night of Worship" Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Join us for an incredible night of worship and testimony by the very well-known, Johnny Arreola, El Palomino Mayor (Founder of the band Los Palominos). Come expecting a great move of God for...