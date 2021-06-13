Fort Wayne calendar: Coming events

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Fort Wayne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Wayne:

Tribute Stock at Headwaters Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:59 PM

Address: 333 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come party at Headwaters Park and see the U.S. best tributes to System of a Down, Foo Fighters, Disturbed & KoRn live on Saturday July 31st

Zainab Johnson LIVE in Fort Wayne in The Tiger Room @ Welch’s Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Address: Fort Wayne, Indiana, 1915 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

ZAINAB JOHNSON LIVE in Fort Wayne, IN presented by Let’s Comedy!

FitLot Method DROP-IN CLASSES @ Fort Wayne, IN Parks & Rec Community Center Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 233 W Main St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Drop-in, sweat a little, and see how you like FitLot Method circuit training!

Wings Beer and Bourbon Fest Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:59 PM

Address: 333 South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Join us Saturday, August 21st at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana for Wings Beer and Bourbon Fest from 11am - 7pm!

2020 Middle Waves Music Festival Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 Swinney Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

MIDDLE WAVES is a two-day destination music festival in Fort Wayne, IN.