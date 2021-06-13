New Orleans calendar: What's coming up

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Live events are coming to New Orleans.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Orleans:

Zum Digitaltag 2021: Roboter mit künstlicher Intelligenz New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: Schloßstraße 89, 70176 Stuttgart

Roboter: Was schwimmt denn da? Mit künstlicher Intelligenz für ein sauberes Meer

APRN Workshop - Vascular Access Devices: Ultrasound-guided Placement New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1900 Gravier Street, NSTC Hospital Lab, 5th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70112

A hands-on class including didactic and psychomotor skill performance learning.

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — LA New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Mardi Gras 2022 New Orleans - All Inclusive Tour Packages New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 931 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Experience Mardi Gras like an Insider! Packages with 4-star French Quarter hotel, parade tickets, Bourbon St. balcony party, tours & more!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.