New Orleans, LA

New Orleans calendar: What's coming up

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 8 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Live events are coming to New Orleans.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Orleans:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhfgZ_0aT3Ehz500

Zum Digitaltag 2021: Roboter mit künstlicher Intelligenz

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: Schloßstraße 89, 70176 Stuttgart

Roboter: Was schwimmt denn da? Mit künstlicher Intelligenz für ein sauberes Meer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mwyav_0aT3Ehz500

APRN Workshop - Vascular Access Devices: Ultrasound-guided Placement

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1900 Gravier Street, NSTC Hospital Lab, 5th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70112

A hands-on class including didactic and psychomotor skill performance learning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSIRd_0aT3Ehz500

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — LA

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hURxp_0aT3Ehz500

Mardi Gras 2022 New Orleans - All Inclusive Tour Packages

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Address: 931 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Experience Mardi Gras like an Insider! Packages with 4-star French Quarter hotel, parade tickets, Bourbon St. balcony party, tours & more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2121Qx_0aT3Ehz500

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

