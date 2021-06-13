Coming soon: Columbia events

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

BLUES FEST Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1640 Freed St, Columbia, SC 29201

JLG Productions Presents the Blues Festival Of the Century in the Beautiful Capital City, Of Columbia South Carolina.

enRage Against The Machine - 25 Years of Evil Empire Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

enRAGE Against the Machine is Earth’s premier Rage Against the Machine Tribute band based out of Charlotte, NC.

The Meeting Place Church and First Presbyterian Church Columbia Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1420 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Joint Service with First Presbyterian Church Columbia - June 13, 2021 11:00am

Self-Guided Tours Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 816 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201

McKissick Museum is now offering FREE self-guided tour tickets for all exhibits. Join us as we tell the story of Southern life.

Antiques and More Galore Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2222 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201

A one day market event of vintage, antiques, collectibles, and oddities. Come out to buy, sell, or trade! Old is the new new!