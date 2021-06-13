Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Coming soon: Columbia events

Posted by 
Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 8 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Columbia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqEgA_0aT3Eg6M00

BLUES FEST

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1640 Freed St, Columbia, SC 29201

JLG Productions Presents the Blues Festival Of the Century in the Beautiful Capital City, Of Columbia South Carolina.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25V1Op_0aT3Eg6M00

enRage Against The Machine - 25 Years of Evil Empire

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

enRAGE Against the Machine is Earth’s premier Rage Against the Machine Tribute band based out of Charlotte, NC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctBTj_0aT3Eg6M00

The Meeting Place Church and First Presbyterian Church Columbia

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1420 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Joint Service with First Presbyterian Church Columbia - June 13, 2021 11:00am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fn7a_0aT3Eg6M00

Self-Guided Tours

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 816 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201

McKissick Museum is now offering FREE self-guided tour tickets for all exhibits. Join us as we tell the story of Southern life.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN7Dl_0aT3Eg6M00

Antiques and More Galore

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2222 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201

A one day market event of vintage, antiques, collectibles, and oddities. Come out to buy, sell, or trade! Old is the new new!

Learn More
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
187
Followers
224
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Live Events#Capital City#Earth#Jlg Productions Presents#Sun Jun#Sc 29201 Joint Service#Sc 29201 Mckissick Museum#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Columbia sports lineup: What’s trending

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Columbia sports. For more stories from the Columbia area, click here.
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

These Columbia companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Columbia are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Virtual Insurance Sales Position- Work from Home- $100K+; 2. Sales Rep/Recruiter- Work from Home- $100 1st year; 3. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 4. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office; 5. Virtual Sales | Work from Home | Remote; 6. Work From Home Customer Service Agent; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. Remote Customer Service Sales Representative; 9. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 10. Call Center - Sales Representative;
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Sunday has sun for Columbia — 3 ways to make the most of it

(COLUMBIA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Columbia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

No experience necessary — Columbia companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Customer Service Sales Representative (No experience needed) 2. Immediately Hiring Entry Level Positions- Perfect for New Grads! 3. Sales Representative No Experience Required Leads Provided 4. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 5. Entry Level Account Manager 6. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $72,000/Year - Recent Graduates Welcome
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Top homes for sale in Columbia

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Wonderful opportunity to live in downtown Columbia’s most desirable neighborhood at a fraction of the cost. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Shandon bungalow has so much potential, you don’t want to miss it! Third room could be used as an office or nursery - no closet. Brick home, new interior paint, hardwoods throughout home, heated and cooled glass in sunporch, large basement. Nice size fenced backyard with patio area. Good condition, estate sale, being sold AS-IS. Call or text Ashley for a showing 803.361.5305.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Garcia, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxODEwOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Perfect home situated in great, family friendly community near recreation facilities and shopping/dining. Newer construction tucked away in a cul de sac. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, island and stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Three bedrooms up including the master suite. The owner’s suite features a double vanity, granite counter tops and walk in closet. Two other bedrooms share a bath. All are great size and very well maintained.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tara Johns, Resource Realty Group at 803-758-4444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxODA2MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This ranch style home is conveniently located close to Village of Sandhills for shopping and dining. Washer, dryer, all appliances, swing and storage shed stays. This home is move-in ready. Don't miss seeing this lovely home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Reedy Williams, Taylored Realty LLC at 803-814-5007</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxNzgzMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Opportunities in Downtown Columbia, especially off the growing North Main district are hard to come by, that's why you cannot let this one pass you by. Whether you want to make this your primary home or use this as an investment property, this home boasts upgrades such as new paint throughout, a new HVAC unit, new water heater, new dishwasher, and refinished floors. The large, beautiful deck and additional outside storage building are the cherry on top of this home filled to the brim with character.<p><strong>For open house information, contact William King, Keller Williams Columbia at 803-772-5858</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ29uc29saWRhdGVkJTIwTUxTJTJDJTIwU0MuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ01MU1NDLTUxNzg5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia: 1. 3055 Broad River Rd (803) 612-2841; 2. 9712 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-8582; 3. 3312 Devine St (803) 748-8588; 4. 3403 Forest Dr (803) 782-4027; 5. 10136 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-4141; 6. 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy (803) 234-7150; 7. 501 Gervais St (803) 255-6101; 8. 10128 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-1655; 9. 4840 Forest Dr #10 (803) 790-4929; 10. 150 Harbison Blvd (803) 407-0923; 11. 2800 Rosewood Dr (803) 799-0801; 12. 4611 HardScrabble Rd (803) 736-9599; 13. 2732 N Lake Dr (803) 407-2632; 14. 733 Fashion Dr 803-223-0994; 15. 350 Harbison Blvd 803-749-9838; 16. 5426 Forest Dr 803-790-1581; 17. 175 Forum Dr 803-699-7067; 18. 2725 Clemson Rd 803-678-4887; 19. 7801 Garners Ferry Rd 803-647-7638; 20. 1941 Blossom St 803-212-1015; 21. 1532 Lake Murray Blvd 803-732-1975; 22. 9001 Two Notch Rd 803-419-3664; 23. 4520 HardScrabble Rd 803-419-7507; 24. 6118 St Andrews Rd 803-798-4010; 25. 2300 Decker Blvd 803-788-3728; 26. 6500 Garners Ferry Rd 803-695-6015; 27. 4730 Forest Dr 803-787-7362; 28. 2708 Rosewood Dr 803-799-0036; 29. 4467 Devine St 803-787-2527; 30. 3501 Forest Dr 803-743-4373; 31. 1223 St Andrews Rd 803-731-5120; 32. 360 Harbison Blvd 803-781-0762; 33. 7520 Garners Ferry Rd 803-783-1277; 34. 10060 Two Notch Rd 803-736-8123; 35. 5420 Forest Dr 803-782-0323; 36. 321 Killian Rd 803-754-8884;