Toledo, OH

Live events coming up in Toledo

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 8 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Live events are lining up on the Toledo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toledo:

Manor House Tours

Toledo, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 5100 Central Ave, Toledo, OH

Tour the Manor House, a Georgian Colonial home that is more than 30,000 square feet and formally owned by the Stranahan’s. All participants and staff that have received the COVID-19 vaccine are...

Cher, Elton, Bette Midler, Bocelli, Streisand Edwards Twins Impersonators

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2413 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43620

CHER, DOLLY ELTON, STREISAND VEGAS EDWARDS TWINS EXTRAORDINARY -NBC TODAY SHOW

"A Story Worth Living" Local Movie Premiere 2

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604

This is for the live event for the local film, "A Story Worth Living" Saturday, November 27th at the Imagination Station Theatre.

International Street Food

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 444 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Toledo's own bite of international street food at the Glass City Pond. 12 course small bites and beverages from around the globe!

Five Card Draw!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke - Toledo

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 42 S. Superior St, Toledo, OH 43604

A Spaghetti Western! Five Card DRAW!! - The Smell of Gunsmoke

ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

