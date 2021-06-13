Events on the West Palm Beach calendar
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) West Palm Beach is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the West Palm Beach area:
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Sneaker Exit is the ultimate sneaker trade show to buy, sell, and trade sneakers and streetwear.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 518 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Address: 1152 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
CURVES FLORIDA the island event that gives females a chance to show off the silhouette sexy figure good music good food good entertainment
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Registration for FREE general admission is not required. Self-social distancing is in effect. This site is for TheClub tickets only.