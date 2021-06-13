Cancel
West Palm Beach, FL

Events on the West Palm Beach calendar

West Palm Beach Voice
 8 days ago

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) West Palm Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Palm Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGruK_0aT3EeKu00

West Palm Beach - The Sneaker Exit - Ultimate Sneaker Trade Show

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 650 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

The Sneaker Exit is the ultimate sneaker trade show to buy, sell, and trade sneakers and streetwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9NYy_0aT3EeKu00

Colony House VIP Experience // West Palm Beach, FL Sept 18

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 518 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDuyM_0aT3EeKu00

CURVES FLORIDA RELOAD

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 1152 Old Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

CURVES FLORIDA the island event that gives females a chance to show off the silhouette sexy figure good music good food good entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jyqwr_0aT3EeKu00

Clematis By Night feat. Riverdown

West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 N. Clematis Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Registration for FREE general admission is not required. Self-social distancing is in effect. This site is for TheClub tickets only.

With West Palm Beach Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

