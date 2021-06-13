Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane calendar: What's coming up

Spokane Post
 8 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Spokane is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spokane:

Lost Dog Street Band

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

William Elliott Whitmore

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Jo Koy

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

COMEDIAN JO KOY ANNOUNCES 2ND NORTH AMERICAN LEG TO JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Spokane, WA 99201

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

2021 Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 334 West Spokane Falls Boulevard, Spokane, WA 99201

Senior health care executives and health policy leaders gather to discuss issues affecting Eastern Washington.

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

